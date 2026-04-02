Despite online speculation, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's wedding probably hasn't happened yet, and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end is gearing up for his bachelor party.

Page Six reports Kelce will have a “chill trip with his buddies” to the Bahamas in late May for his bachelor party. While it will be “chill,” the main activity will be golfing.

Of course, his older brother, Jason Kelce, will be there, and he's likely organizing a lot of it. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes is also expected to be there.

The report also notes that they are planning on renting a “huge villa” for the trip. A source described it as “guys having a good time.”

This won't be Kelce's first trip to the Bahamas. He previously vacationed there with Swift in 2024. Kelce will get to visit it at least once more before becoming a married man.

When is Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's wedding happening?

Page Six also notes that Kelce and Swift's wedding will occur in the summer of 2026. Their ceremony will go down in Rhode Island, and it's being described as “intimate.”

This should not come as a surprise to fans of Swift. She has a house in Rhode Island, and she also owns the Ocean House Hotel, which is next door to her estate.

There's also a chance that they opt to hold their wedding elsewhere. One option Page Six notes is the 4,200-acre Blackberry Farm in Tennessee. Another is a private island, such as Necker in the British Virgin Islands.

It's an exciting time for Kelce and Swift. Kelce and Swift are one of the most notable couples in pop culture, and they are about to be married in 2026. This comes about three years after they first made their relationship official.