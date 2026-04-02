In the wake of their shocking break-up, Dak Prescott and Sarah Jane Ramos have come to an agreement amid their ongoing legal battle.

Page Six reports that Prescott and Ramos have “agreed to amicably negotiate a temporary custody arrangement.” This comes after Prescott filed a Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship, which can be abbreviated to SAPCR, on Mar. 17.

What does this mean? Prescott and Ramos are going to figure out the details of their custody battle “amicably,” and SAPCR allows the parents to “define parental rights and responsibilities in their child or children's best interests.”

So, Prescott and Ramos are going to work together to figure out their arrangement. Prescott claimed that this is being done “in the best interest of the children.”

They were set to appear in court on Thursday, Apr. 2. However, Page Six notes that they're going to try and fix their problems outside of the courtroom.

If they can't come to terms, they will have a hearing on Apr. 16. This gives them a two-week period to try and come to terms on the matter.

Dak Prescott and Sarah Jane Ramos aren't out of the woods yet

Despite their latest agreement, Prescott and Ramos still have work to do. Prescott's attorney, Levi G. McCathern II, reinforced that “the case is not resolved” yet. However, they “have agreed to postpone the first hearing in an attempt to work out all of the various issues without court intervention.”

McCathern further said that Prescott “is looking forward to working with Sarah Jane to develop a healthy co-parent relationship and do what is in the best interests of his children.”

Meanwhile, Ramos' attorney, Raymond Rafool, said that their client is “very happy with the course that this matter is going.” Of course, they'll have to see how it goes over the next couple of weeks.

Prescott and Ramos broke up in early March, just weeks before their planned wedding. It allegedly happened while they were on their joint bachelor and bachelorette parties in the Bahamas.