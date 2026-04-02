The hardest part about having pets is letting them go, as former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre knows after his beloved cat, Chaz, died.

McIntyre took to social media on Wednesday, Apr. 1, 2026, to mourn his cat's death. He shared a few pictures of Chaz, including the cat cuddled up next to the “Scottish Warrior.”

You were once in a lifetime, Chaz ❤️ pic.twitter.com/wNVCZE3MB1 — Drew (@DMcIntyreWWE) April 1, 2026 Expand Tweet

The loss will hit McIntyre hard, as his caption read, “You were once in a lifetime, Chaz [red heart emoji].” The post has gone viral, garnering over one million views. Fans shared their favorite memories of the cat in the comments section.

Even McIntyre's former rival, CM Punk, can relate, as his dog Larry died in December 2025. Punk didn't publicly comment on McIntyre's post on X, formerly Twitter.

Who will WWE's Drew McIntyre face at WrestleMania 42?

In just over two weeks, McIntyre will face Jacob Fatu in an “unsanctioned” match at WrestleMania 42. They have been feuding for months, and yet, they have yet to face one-on-one.

Fatu accused McIntyre of being the one who mysteriously attacked him in October 2025. This occurred before he was slated to face McIntyre in a match that would determine the No.1 contender for Cody Rhodes' WWE Championship.

Due to the attack, Fatu missed several months of WWE TV. Now that he is back, he has his sights set on McIntyre. Their feud has been brutal, with the two attacking each other over the last couple of weeks on Friday Night SmackDown.

McIntyre is a three-time Undisputed WWE Champion and one-time World Heavyweight Champion. He has also won the NXT Championship, Intercontinental Championship, and the RAW Tag Team Championship (with Rhodes and Dolph Ziggler). His other accolades include winning a Royal Rumble (in 2020) and a Money in the Bank ladder match (in 2024).