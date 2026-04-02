In the wake of his recent DUI arrest, bodycam footage of the encounter involving golf legend Tiger Woods has emerged, and it shows him directly after the crash.

The video (via TMZ) shows responders checking on Woods, who was on his knee when they arrived. Woods then explains the accident, recalling, “I looked down at my phone … and all of a sudden — boom.”

They then told him that they were going to have him checked for injuries following the crash. Woods didn't push back against this.

The officers described Woods' condition. They noted that his eyes were “bloodshot and glassy,” and they also noted that he showed “severe signs of impairment” while looking “lethargic and slow.”

Tiger Woods' DUI arrest

Woods was arrested on Friday, Mar. 27, 2026, in Jupiter, Florida, following the car crash on charges of property damage and a DUI. He allegedly refused to submit a drug test.

Officers noted that Woods complied with a breathalyzer test, blowing .000, but wouldn't take a urine test. He was then charged with a DUI as a result.

The crash he was involved in occurred after he tried to overtake a truck that was towing another. Luckily, all of the drivers involved were okay.

After the DUI arrest, Woods requested help out of the country. A judge granted this request on Wednesday, Apr. 1. This came after he pleaded not guilty to the DUI, property damage, and refusal to submit to a lawful test.

While his arraignment was waived for April, Woods will appear in court in May. That gives him some time to seek the help he needs.

The arrest happened after Woods made his return to golf at the TGL Finals. The Masters are set to begin in a week on Thursday, Apr. 9, and will continue until Apr. 12.