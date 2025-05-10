May 10, 2025 at 10:51 AM ET

Tiger Woods visited the White House this week for the first time since debuting his new romance with Vanessa Trump.

The golf legend was photographed with Sen. Jim Banks of Indiana during the visit.

“Met @TigerWoods at the White House today!” Banks wrote on X Thursday (May 8), adding the American flag and golf emojis.

Met @TigerWoods at the White House today! ⛳️🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/j2MB2zBLlJ — Senator Jim Banks (@SenatorBanks) May 9, 2025 Expand Tweet

It remains unclear what Woods' visit to the White House entailed.

Tiger Woods' Relationship with Vanessa Trump

After months of speculation Woods and Vanessa confirmed their romance back in March. However, that was not really apart of their plan to “out” their relationship at the time.

“He knew it would be a huge story when it came out and he didn’t exactly love it,” an insider told the New York Post. “But obviously Tiger dating a Trump is always going to make headlines, which is exactly what he wanted to avoid.”

An insider shared to Daily Mail that because of the town they live in Florida is extremely hard to keep a secret so it was only a matter of time before their relationship was leaked.

“Benjamin is like a small community and there’s nothing that rich people like to do more than gossip about each other. Frankly, I’m surprised that it was secret for so long,” the source said.

In March, Woods shared two photos of he and Vanessa on Instagram which marked the first time that he acknowledged their relationship publicly.

“Love is in the air and life is better with you by my side! We look forward to our journey through life together. At this time we would appreciate privacy to all those close to our hearts,” Woods posted of him and Trump across social media platforms.

Vanessa shared the post on her Instagram Story at the time.

Both Woods and Vanessa were previously married. The golf icon was married to Elin Nordegren from 2004-2010 and they share two children together. Vanessa was married to Donald Trump Jr. from 2005-2018 and they have five kids together. Woods and Vanessa's exes both have commented on their new romances.

When Nordegren was told about their relationship she reportedly reacted to the news per Page Six,

Seriously? A Trump? For real?”

“Tiger knew it was going to get out eventually so he had to make the phone call to Elin before his love life ended up in the newspapers again,” the insider said.

However, Nordegren who is in a relationship with former NFL Miami Dolphins tight end Jordan Cameron, doesn't have an issue with their romance and wishes them the best.

Trump Jr. he also “approves” of Vanessa and Woods’ relationship.

“He also knows that his father [President Trump] respects Tiger and how well they get along, so he’s fully supportive,” the insider adds. “Don has obviously dated other people since their split so as long as Tiger treats Vanessa and their kids with respect, he’s good with it.”

