May 28, 2025 at 9:04 AM ET

For those who believe Timothée Chalamet could play Ernie Johnson in a biopic, the actor acknowledges this while attending Game 4 between the New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers.

A video clip has surfaced of Chalamet's interaction with Johnson. Johnson was first talking with Ben Stiller, a fellow Knicks fan, before he was introduced to Chalamet. “I'm playing you in the biopic,” Chalamet joked while shaking Johnson's hand.

“I'm playing you in the biopic!” 😆@TurnerSportsEJ & @RealChalamet finally linked during Game 4 🤝 pic.twitter.com/7dtXBclLH5 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 28, 2025 Expand Tweet

Of course, Chalamet previously expressed interest in playing Johnson in a biopic. This made Johnson even more popular with his grandchildren. While they were talking, Johnson joked that Chalamet made him the “coolest grandpa of all time.”

Chalamet and Stiller made the trip to Indiana to see Game 4 between the Knicks and Pacers. While Stiller wasn't at Game 3, Chalamet was there like a true fan.

The Knicks were unable to win against the Pacers, and they face a 3-1 deficit as the series heads back to New York for Game 5. If they hope to advance to the NBA Finals, the Knicks will need to win three in a row.

Will Timothée Chalamet play Ernie Johnson in a biopic?

We will have to wait and see if an Ernie Johnson biopic ever happens. Johnson is a renowned sportscaster who is known for hosting Inside the NBA for TNT.

There are only a few broadcasters who could warrant a biopic. Perhaps Johnson will be the next one in line, with Chalamet playing him.

Chalamet is coming off an award-winning performance in another biopic, A Complete Unknown. He played the legendary singer-songwriter Bob Dylan in James Mangold's movie. It earned him his second Oscar nomination, the first being for his role in Call Me by Your Name.

Coming up, Chalamet will star in a sports movie called Marty Supreme, directed by Josh Safdie. He will play Marty Reisman, a renowned table tennis player, alongside Gwyneth Paltrow.

Chalamet is also known for his roles in Interstellar, Lady Bird, Beautiful Boy, Little Women, The French Dispatch, Don't Look Up, and Bones and All. He has starred in blockbusters like the Dune series and Wonka as well.