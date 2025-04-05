Victoria Fuller and Will Levis have decided to call it quits after less than a year of dating.

According to sources per Page Six, the former couple's break up was “amicable.” Fuller and Levis reportedly ended their relationship ended in the fall.

“They were full steam ahead, but it ultimately didn’t work out,” the source added.

Fuller and Levis didn't most much about their relationship but the Bachelor alum would support the Tennessee Titans quarterback at games.

The couple began dating in July 2024 and now the athlete has begun dating again.

Levis is “casually dating again and in a good place,” the source says.

Who Have Victoria Fuller and Will Levis Dated In The Past?

Prior to Levis and Fuller getting together, the quarterback dated Gia Duddy, from 2021 to 2023. Duddy and Levis went to Penn State together.

As for Fuller, her claim to fame was in Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor, where she was a contestant. The show aired in 2020. Fuller did not find love during her season as Weber ended up getting engaged to Hannah Ann Sluss. Sluss and Weber broke up shortly after and got into a relationship with Madison Prewitt which they also ended up breaking up. However, Sluss ended up with a happy ending and is now married to Detroit Lions running back Jake Funk.

After leaving The Bachelor, Fuller dated Bachelor Chris Soules off-screen during the COVID-19 pandemic and quarantined together. However, they called it quits in September 2020.

“I am just living my best life,” Fuller said on the Viall Files podcast in 2020. “We went a separate direction, but I respect him so much, I think he is an amazing man. I just think right now, I’m in such a different place than he is and I’m not moving to Iowa any time soon.

“So, I just want to focus on me. It’s been so much about other people this year that I just really want to hone in on what I want to accomplish, and what I want to get out of this year,” she continued.

After that romance, Fuller got into a relationship with Greg Grippo from 2022 to 2024. Grippo and Fuller confirmed the split in April 2024.

“Being in a public relationship, if things aren't working out, it sucks even more,” Greg told fellow Bachelor Nation alum's Jason Tartick's Trading Secrets podcast last year. “It's hard.”

“It's sad to be honest with you,” he added. “It's really sad. I just want to respect her during this time and not go into detail on anything. Yeah we definitely ended things. She's amazing and I know she'll continue to do amazing things.”

Grippo also has some Bachelor nation ties as he was a contestant on Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette.

Fuller and Levis have yet to speak out about their split.