Tom Brady isn’t one to pass on a high-powered celebration, especially one set in the canals of Venice and stacked with billionaires and A-listers. The NFL legend has officially confirmed his attendance at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s wedding, a star-studded event that has already captured the attention of fans and insiders alike, TMZ reports.

According to TMZ, Brady is one of nearly 200 elite guests invited to the ceremony, with a reported price tag of $50,000 per person. The venue? Venice, Italy. The transportation? A private jet from Miami. The guest list includes names like David Geffen, Orlando Bloom, Diane von Fürstenberg, and producer Brian Grazer.

Brady’s connection to Bezos isn’t just casual. The two are neighbors in Indian Creek, the ultra-exclusive Miami community nicknamed “Billionaire Bunker.” Over time, their relationship has grown tighter, and this wedding appears to be a reflection of that bond. Another football legend, Tony Gonzalez, will also attend. He shares a son with Sánchez and remains on good terms with the bride-to-be.

Foam parties and famous friends

The celebrations didn’t just begin with vows and rings. Ahead of their Venetian ceremony, Bezos and Sánchez threw a yacht party in Croatia for Sánchez’s son Evan, who turned 19 on June 22. Photos show the couple soaked in foam and sun, lounging aboard Bezos' $500 million yacht. Sánchez wore a red bikini and aviators, while Bezos kept it casual with blue swim trunks and a bucket hat.

That wasn’t the only pre-wedding festivity. Just weeks ago, Sánchez held a bachelorette party alongside several celebrity friends, keeping the wedding energy alive well before the big day. With her children by her side and her inner circle flying in, the couple’s union has become a full-blown international event.

Brady’s decision to attend only adds to the buzz. A sports icon, now mixing with fashion, film, and tech royalty, gives this wedding an extra layer of glitz. For Jeff Bezos and Sánchez, the celebration is as much about love as it is about legacy.