Tom Brady might have walked off the Netflix roast stage with a smile, but a year later, the memory still carries weight—and not in a good way. The NFL icon recently opened up about the emotional aftermath of the May 2024 roast, revealing that while he could handle the jabs, the impact on his kids was a different story, per TMZ.

Appearing on the Impaulsive podcast, Brady recalled how the special—packed with digs at his football career and divorce from Gisele Bündchen—left his children questioning his decision to participate. “I talked to my kids the next day and I felt like, a stake through the heart,” he admitted. “They’re protective. They’re protective of their mom, of their dad.” His three children, Jack, 17, Benjamin, 15, and Vivian, 12, were reportedly blindsided by some of the more personal jokes, particularly those involving their family.

While the night itself had the energy of a championship celebration—“It was electric,” Brady recalled—the tension crept in once the curtain fell. Despite standout performances from Kevin Hart, Nikki Glaser, and Kim Kardashian, the cost of entertainment, in Brady’s view, might’ve been too steep.

Lesson learned—and no encore planned

Brady has been consistent in his regret. Just days after the event aired, he told The Pivot podcast, “I wouldn’t do that again, because of the way that it affected actually the people that I care about the most in the world.” That sentiment hasn’t changed. What started as a fun return to the spotlight post-retirement turned into an emotional minefield at home.

It’s not that he didn’t enjoy being the butt of the joke—Brady emphasized that self-deprecation doesn’t bother him. But what he can’t shake is the image of his kids grappling with the fallout. “What was the point of that?” they asked. It’s a question Tom Brady still doesn’t have an answer to.

Safe to say, if there’s ever another round of roasting NFL legends, don’t expect the GOAT to show up again.