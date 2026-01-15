Despite some Alix Earle dating rumors, Tom Brady recently revealed that there is little room in his personal life.

During a New Year's Eve party, the social media influencer and Brady reportedly had a flirty exchange, which led to dating rumors between the 25-year-old and 48-year-old former quarterback. However, in a recent interview with People, it doesn't seem as though the seven-time Super Bowl champion has a lot of time to take anyone out for a date.

“You know what? I don't have much time for a personal life or much time for myself, but I love working and I love my kids,” Brady told the outlet.

“I like to be busy and try to really stay fulfilled in the things I'm doing, so I'm working on some really cool projects and I'm involved with some great teams of people that are doing some really positive things,” he continues.

Brady then started gushing over his “little babies at home,” before correcting himself that “they're not babies anymore.”

In fact, they are far from babies as his oldest Jack whom he shares with ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan is 18, Benjamin whom he shares with ex-wife Gisele Bündchen is 16 and their daughter Vivian is 13. The former New England Patriots quarterback noted that his kids are doing well and that Vivian is “a little kick-a** volleyball player.”

“But seeing him thrive and grow, and there's nothing greater for a parent when you're seeing your kids do well,” he said.

Article Continues Below

“I'm so blessed in so many parts of my life,” Brady adds.

Alix Earle and Tom Brady last relationships

Prior to the romance rumors swirling with Brady, Earle was dating Houston Texans wide receiver Braxton Berrios for about two years. The social media influencer confirmed their breakup in an emotional video on Instagram.

“Braxton and I are no longer together,” she tearfully told fans. “We have been doing long distance since, basically, June and we haven’t gotten to see each other that often. It’s just been really difficult for me.”

As for Brady, he's been romantically linked to supermodel Irina Shayk following his 2022 divorce from Bündchen.