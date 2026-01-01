Tom Brady appears to be enjoying the new year with new company. The NFL legend spent time in St. Barths where cameras caught him sharing close moments with influencer Alix Earle, according to footage circulating online, per TMZ.

Videos from a beachside party show Brady standing close to Earle as music played. At one point, she leaned in to whisper in his ear while keeping her hand on his back for several seconds. In another clip, Brady danced nearby as Earle turned back with a lingering glance that pulled his attention her way. The body language sparked immediate buzz, especially given Brady’s recent romantic history.

𝗧𝗥𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗜𝗡𝗚: 48-year-old Tom Brady was seen parting with 25-year-old model Alix Earle at a nightclub on New Year's. Earle recently broke up with Texans WR Braxton Berrios. Fans are already speculating that the two are dating. pic.twitter.com/cMMWpG2ntP — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 1, 2026 Expand Tweet

The setting added fuel to the conversation. St. Barths has long served as a low key playground for celebrities during the holidays, and Brady looked relaxed and social throughout the night. The former quarterback did not appear concerned about attention as the clips spread quickly across social media.

A new chapter for both Brady and Earle

The age gap quickly became part of the discussion. Brady is 48, while Earle is 25, which places the retired quarterback close in age to her father. Even so, neither appeared uncomfortable as they interacted throughout the evening.

Earle recently ended a two year relationship with NFL wide receiver Braxton Berrios. The breakup carried emotional weight at the time, but her appearance in St. Barths suggested she has entered a lighter phase heading into 2026. The influencer has continued to grow her public profile, and moments like this only amplify attention around her personal life.

Brady, meanwhile, has stayed largely quiet about dating since his on and off connection with Irina Shayk cooled again. His former wife, Gisele Bundchen, also moved forward recently after remarrying Joaquim Valente and welcoming a child earlier this year. With that chapter firmly closed, Brady seems comfortable embracing a fresh start of his own.

Neither Brady nor Earle has addressed the footage publicly.