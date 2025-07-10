Tom Brady and Sofia Vergara are fueling romance rumors after the two were seen together on a trip to Europe last week.

Vergara and Brady were seen soaking up the sun overseas but unlike the rumors rattling online, the two are still single and not dating one another. The trip also contained several other celebrity guests such as Kendall Jenner, Kate Hudson, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Anitta, Martha Stewart, and Tessa Thompson, according to TMZ. In addition to the other celebs having fun overseas, there was Brady's ex, supermodel Irina Shayk.

The romance rumors blazed when a photo of the actress and the seven-time Super Bowl champion surfaced after Brady reportedly asked to move his seat on the yacht to sit next to the Modern Family actress. There have been contradicting reports saying that the couple is having a “summer romance” per Page Six, while TMZ reports it's nothing more than a “summer fling” if anything at all.

For now, fans will just have to wait and see if anything materializes between the two on the romantic front.

Tom Brady and Sofia Vergara's Previous Relationships

Brady and Vergara previously were married and have been exploring their options amid their respective divorces. The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback was married to supermodel Gisele Bündchen were married for 13 years and decided to split in 2022.

“In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage,” Brady wrote at the time. “We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve.”

The former couple share three kids: son Benjamin and daughter Vivian. Brady is also the father to son John “Jack” Edward Thomas whom he shares with his ex-girlfriend actress Bridget Moynahan.

Bündchen has since moved on to Joaquim Valente and they welcomed their son together in February 2025.

As for Vergara, she was previously married to Joe Manganiello and they split after seven years together until they divorced in July 2023.

“My marriage broke up because my husband was younger; he wanted to have kids and I didn’t want to be an old mom,” Vergara explained to the outlet the time. “I feel it’s not fair to the baby. I respect whoever does it, but that’s not for me anymore.”

“I feel it’s not fair to the baby. I respect whoever does it, but that’s not for me anymore,” she continued. “I had a son at 19, who is now 32, and I’m ready to be a grandmother, not a mother.”

Manganiello however, shared that they grew a part and that expanding a family was something they spoke about before.

“We did try to have a family for the first year and a half. And we had a huge conversation right out of the gate during the first month we dated,” he recollected about his past relationship to Men's Journal. “I said, ‘If you're done with kids, then I understand. Just tell me, and I'll know what this is, and that's okay.' But that wasn't the case with her. And I swore to her that I would never leave if it didn't work out. And I didn't.”

“It's because two people grew apart, and sometimes that happens,” he explained of his reasoning behind the split.

However, Vergara shared to Variety after he made the comments: “At the end of the day, you never even know if that’s what he said for real.”