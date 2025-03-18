Comedian and actor Tracy Morgan seemingly had a medical emergency at the New York Knicks and Miami Heat game at Madison Square Guardian on Monday (March 17). According to footage recorded by a fan, the 30 Rock alum was wheeled off of the court with a bloody nose. Another photo appeared to show him vomiting courtside.

Tracy Morgan getting wheeled out from courtside at MSG .. bleeding from nose .. could barely stand up … hope he's ok pic.twitter.com/E61zXqQQ8H — RealJoshBrownie (@realJoshBrownie) March 18, 2025

“We hope Tracy feels better soon and look forward to seeing him back courtside,” a Madison Square Garden representative told PEOPLE.

A statement has not spoken out about Morgan's medical incident as of this writing.

Tracy Morgan's 2014 Walmart Accident

A little over a decade ago, Morgan was in a fatal accident when his limo collided with a Walmart truck on the New Jersey Turnpike. Morgan, along with three other passengers, were injured, and comedian James McNair, died in the crash at 62. Last year, in a statement to PEOPLE, Morgan wrote that he forgave the driver for the accident.

“Today is 10 years since our fateful accident, and I want to say to everyone who was in the van with me that night I Love you, and we miss you, Uncle Jimmy Mac and God bless your family,” he wrote.

A few years prior to the 10 year anniversary of the accident, he addressed the physical damage that resulted in the accident in his 2017 Netflix comedy special Staying Alive.

“I broke every bone in my face, my ribs. I pulverized my femur,” he said in his comedy special. “I'm from the ghetto and after I came out the coma, I was blind for a week and where I come from, you don't want to be blind for a second. All kinds of s–t started coming up missing in my hospital room.”

An investigation found that the driver was up for 28 hours and Morgan, along with the other passengers were not wearing seat belts. But as always, Morgan turned his injuries from the accident into a joke after he and his wife, Mrs. Morgan, were told that he had brain trauma.

“After the coma I was behaving erratically,” he said. “I was acting really erratically and the doctors told my wife, ‘Mrs. Morgan, that's the brain trauma.' And my wife looked at the doctor and said, ‘Nah. Nah. [He's] always been crazy. I was hoping the accident was going to fix his crazy brain.'”