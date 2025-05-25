Leanna Lenee will be cruising through married life in style as Travis Hunter gifted his wife a $200,000 car.

Hunter and Lenee reportedly got married on Saturday, May 26, in Tennessee, and after the ceremony ended, a large present arrived at the reception. Lenee cut the black ribbon, and inside the box was none other than a matte black Mercedes-Benz BRABUS 800.

Heartwarming: At their wedding today, Travis Hunter gifted his wife Leanna Lenee a Mercedes-Benz BRABUS 800 worth well over $200K. There's nothing more special than true love ❤️ pic.twitter.com/IUmChNMJGk — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) May 25, 2025

Travis Hunter and Leanna Lenee's Relationship

Hunter and Lenee began dating in 2022 and announced their engagement in 2024. The past year had its ups for Hunter's career but downs for their relationship after several situations regarding the couple landed in debates on social media.

In a now-deleted TikTok, Lenee claimed that her original statement about how Hunter was “not her type” was taken out of context. She shared to her followers why she ghosted Hunter when he DM'ed her and it was because he had a girlfriend.

“I exited the message and he sat there until he was single. I don't do home-wrecking, I'm not a sidepiece, I don't stand for any of those things. I support women, so I would never do that to another woman 'cause I would never want it done to me,” she explained.

She then continued to explain that she has dated all races of men and that she doesn't have a type.

“I don't have a physical type. Period,” she continued. “No two men that I've previously dated look the same.”

“So when I said he wasn't my type, I meant because he was younger than me. I never dated anybody younger than me, and he had cheated on his girlfriend,” she clarified. “I don't know if your type is cheater but mine isn't. So no, he wasn't my type at first off of those two things.”

While she received a lot of backlash for the video, Hunter never left her side and defended her on social media.

“I know what I got. I know my girl. My girl's been with me for five years. Y'all are just now starting to talk about me and just now starting to be with me. Come on, man.”

He added, “Y'all hate on me and then y’all go hate on my girl. I feel the same pain that she feel. We're unseperable [sic], we’re with each other. If she hurting, of course I'm going to be hurting.”

Now that the drama is all in the past, Hunter and Lenee can enjoy married life together before the NFL rookie starts his first season on the Jacksonville Jaguars. Hunter was selected first round, second pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. The West Palm Beach native is excited to be back home in Florida after the Jaguars traded the Cleveland Browns' pick in the draft to get him on their roster.

“I’m just super excited,” Hunter said. “I get to go back home, but also somewhere I wanted to play and I’m so excited that they picked me.”

Hunter is projected to sign a four-year contract worth approximately $46.5 million, including a $30.5 million signing bonus. The Jaguars will face the Carolina Panthers in their first regular season game on Sept. 7.