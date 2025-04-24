Finally, the legendary Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has addressed his old tweet from 2010 about Easter on New Heights with his brother, Jason Kelce.

During the April 23, 2025, edition of New Heights, Jason began teasing the topic. “This famously old tweet from Travis Kelce,” he teased, talking about the since-deleted Easter post before reading it. “‘Happy Easter to all. Shout out to Jesus for taking one for the team.'”

He then revealed his favorite part of it, that is the “Ha ha” at the end of the post. Travis then addressed it on New Heights, saying the post going viral on X, formerly Twitter, was “so ridiculous.”

“This is so f*****g dumb,” he added before trying to change the tune of it. “I wanted to make sure everybody knew I was having a good time joking about this. I couldn't take it too serious.”

The real reason Travis posted about it was getting a “free day” in college. At the time, he was still attending the University of Cincinnati, so he was probably elated to be off.

Currently, Kelce is enjoying his offseason from the Chiefs. They are coming off a disappointing Super Bowl 59 appearance, during which they were blown out by Jason Kelce's former team, the Philadelphia Eagles.

It happened after a fairly successful regular season for the Chiefs. They started the season by winning nine straight games before losing to the Buffalo Bills. Throughout the rest of the season, they only lost one more regular season game.

In the postseason, they took down the Houston Texans and Bills in the Divisional and Championship rounds before going to the Super Bowl. Super Bowl 59 was a rematch from the game two years prior. That time, the Chiefs beat the Eagles 38-35.

During the regular season, Kelce caught 97 passes for 823 yards and three touchdowns. It was another down year for the tight end, who still was named to the Pro Bowl for the 10th season in a row.

He is coming off a season during which he caught 93 passes for 984 yards and five touchdowns. Two years ago, Kelce had 1,338 yards and 12 touchdowns. So, he has been on the decline for a couple of years now.

Throughout his career, Kelce is a 10-time Pro Bowler and seven-time All-Pro (four First-team, three Second-team). He has also won three Super Bowls with Patrick Mahomes under center for the Chiefs.

Kelce holds several NFL records, including the most postseason receptions (174). He also has the most postseason receiving touchdowns by a tight end (20).