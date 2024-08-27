Travis Kelce has lived quite a life and has won two Super Bowls, starred in his own reality television series, and is currently dating one of the world's biggest pop stars. Take a look below at the interesting dating history of the Kansas City Chiefs tight end.

Maya Benberry (2016)

Back in 2016, Kelce was the star of his own dating reality series on E! called “Catching Kelce.” The show ran for one season on the network and Travis had to pick from 50 women who were interested in dating the rising NFL star at the time.

Out of the 50 women, Maya Benberry was crowned the winner and Kelce had a brief relationship. The NFL star told TMZ that the two only dated for one month while another source told Page Six that the pair dated for three months.

While the timeline of their relationship is not completely clear, both sources agree that it was for a short amount of time, and Branberry and Kelce's relationship ended shortly after “Catching Kelce” wrapped.

Banberry made headlines earlier this year when she commented on Kelce and Taylor Swift's relationship.

“I don’t know Taylor Swift, but I’m a fan of her music,” she shared. “I don’t feel any way about her dating Travis. It’s cute. … She’s beautiful. She’s successful. We’re in two different lanes.”

Banberry went on to call Kelce a “narcissist” and that he cheated on her during their brief time together.

However, the Page Six source said that they “weren’t even together long enough for him to cheat on her.”

“They dated literally less than three months, and they were contractually obligated to not announce their breakup,” the source explained, saying Benberry was “just the winner of the show.”

Kelce responded claiming that her statements were false and that she was trying “to get her 15 min of fame” according to TMZ.

Kayla Nicole (2017 to 2022) *On and Off*

Kayla Nicole and Kelce's romance has been his longest public relationship to date. Kayla Nicole is a sports broadcaster, model, and fitness influencer. She and Kelce dated on and off from 2017 to 2022.

Several rumors spread about why they broke up including Kelce wanting Kayla Nicole to go half on everything which the athlete denied.

“You've got to be crazy if you'd think I would never help or gave her a couple thousand to grab some food or she gave me some money to go get some food…. we were in a relationship for five years,” he told The Pivot podcast. “A hundred dollars here, a hundred dollars there wasn't even thought about.”

Taylor Swift (2023 – Now)

Kelce was introduced to a new set of fans after he and Taylor Swift confirmed their relationship last year. Romance rumors between Kelce and the 13-time Grammy winner sparked when Swift began cheering Kelce on during his NFL games last year.

Prior to Swift popping up at his games, Kelce made a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it to give to her at her Kansas City concert last year. While Kelce was not able to hand Swif the bracelet, when he spoke about it on his podcast New Heights, it got the attention of the singer.

“This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell,” Swift told TIME in her Person of the Year profile.

“We started hanging out right after that,” she said. “So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I'm grateful for, because we got to get to know each other. By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date.”

Since confirming their romance, they've been spotted vacationing together in the Bahamas, Kelce supporting Swift on tour and the singer doing the same at his games. The two don't speak too much about their relationship but Swift got candid about their romance on her TIME's Person of the Year profile as some fans complained that they show Swift too much on television during the games.

“I’m just there to support Travis,” she says. “I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads, and Chads.”

Kelce and Swift just celebrated their one-year anniversary last month but see a bright future ahead.

“Taylor and Travis definitely see a long-term future together, and things are continuing to move in that direction,” the source told Entertainment Tonight back in June. “Their shared values and love of family keeps them connected.”

The two have very busy schedules but have seem to be navigating by supporting one another when they can.

“Taylor and Travis make sure that the current long-distance aspect of their relationship doesn’t last very long,” the source continues. “They both move their schedules around if it’s feasible and try to carve out as much time as they can to see each other, as well as each other’s families and friends. They prioritize each other and do anything and everything to make each other happy. Their relationship is genuine, and they both want to make it work, so it does.”