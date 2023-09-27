Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have been fueling dating rumors ever since the Midnights singer was seen watching Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs NFL game over the weekend. While the potential couple was this weekend's hottest topic, one of Kelce's exes decided to chime in on the matter and, more specifically, with a warning for Swift.

Kelce's ex Maya Benberry, who won the NFL's 2016 E! dating show “Catching Kelce,” told the Daily Mail that the Chief's tight end was a “cheater.”

“Taylor seems like such a fun girl with a beautiful spirit so I wish her the best of luck but I wouldn’t be a girls' girl if I didn’t advise her to be smart!” Benberry told the Daily Mail. “Once a cheater always a cheater.”

A source, however, cleared Travis of the allegations per TMZ, writing, “Travis never cheated on Maya.”

To be clear, Benberry is not the recent ex of Kelce. Benberry and Kelce dated for one month after the filming of the dating reality show. His most recent ex is Kayla Nicole, which he and the model dated for five years. However, at the beginning of this year, he declared he was single.

“I’m in the free market right now. I’m out there just enjoying life, focused on my profession,” he said in an interview with Pivor.

As for this new potential relationship with Taylor Swift, Kelce said that he shot his shot at the Grammy winner during her Eras Tour stop at the Arrowhead Stadium. The tight end decided to write his phone number down on a friendship bracelet.

“I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings, so I was a little butthurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her,” Kelce told his brother Jason Kelce on their podcast “New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce.”

Jason added, “She doesn’t meet anybody — or at least she didn’t want to meet me, so I took it personal, but it was an unbelievable show.”

After the Sunday night game, Travis and Taylor reportedly drove in his convertible to private dinner together.

Taylor nor Travis have responded publicly to Benberry's comment.