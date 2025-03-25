Travis Kelce reportedly wants to protect Taylor Swift as she goes through a “personal crisis.”

Swift, who is friends with Blake Lively and Jamie King, has been making headlines due to their legal battles. The 14-time Grammy winner is reportedly upset about her name being mentioned in Lively's legal dispute with Justin Baldoni and is emotional about the custody battle with King and her ex-husband Kyle Newman. Swift is the godmother of Lively's four children and is the god mom of King's youngest son, Leo Thames.

Blake Lively and Taylor Swift

Swift didn't “appreciate being referred to as one of Lively’s dragons” in court documents provided by Baldoni. The director suggested that Lively used Swift and husband Ryan Reynolds to sway him into going along with her rewrite for the script which he claims he didn't need.

“I really love what you did. It really does [help] a lot. Makes it so much more fun and interesting. (And I would have felt that way without Ryan and Taylor),” Baldoni's text allegedly read.

Lively is suing Baldoni for sexual harassment on the set of It Ends With Us and allegedly planning a smear campaign against her. Baldoni is suing Lively as well as Reynolds and their publicist Leslie Sloane for $400 million for attempting to “destroy” his reputation and career.

Swift's involvement in the film is that her song “Tears Ricochet” is used in the trailer as well as a pivotal scene in the film. Lively allegedly mentioning the singer in text messages put a strain on their relationship. The singer is reportedly “taking a break” from their friendship at the moment.

Swift is not getting sued by Baldoni or Lively. A trial date for Lively and Baldoni has been set for March 9, 2026.

Jamie King and Taylor Swift

Unlike Lively and Swift, King and the singer have not been close for some time due to her busy schedule however she is still helping out her godson.

“Taylor and Jaime are not close anymore and don’t talk, but there is still love,” a source close to King told the US Sun on Friday.

However, Swift has continued to support King and Leo no matter what.

“She has always taken her godmother role and duties very seriously and is the most caring and thoughtful person Jaime could’ve asked to be there for Leo,” the source told the outlet.

Swift would “be there in a heartbeat” if they needed her to help with anything the source claims.

King was recently going through a custody battle with her ex-husband whom she filed for divorce from in 2020. Newman has physical sole custody of their sons and King allowed to visit her sons three times a week, in specific hours blocks, supervised. She is also required to complete a sixth month rehabilitation program, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE.

How Is Travis Kelce Supporting Taylor Swift?

Swift has a lot to deal with at the moment as she juggles the emotional impact of her friends in legal battles. However, she is not going through this alone as Kelce, whom she has been dating since 2023, is helping her through this tough time.

“Travis is Taylor's rock, and he will do anything and everything he needs to do to keep her safe,” the source said per Yahoo Entertainment. “She is the number one priority in his life right now.”

The couple has been dating since 2023 and recently have been “laying low” as they have the rare opportunity to spend time with one another due to their demanding schedules.