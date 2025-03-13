Taylor Swift is not letting the legal drama between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni.

Lively is suing Baldoni over alleged sexual harassment on the set of It Ends With Us and allegedly planning a smear campaign against her. Baldoni was the director and played the male lead, Ryle Kincaid, and Lively portrayed Lily Bloom. It Ends With Us is based on the best-selling novel by Colleen Hoover.

Baldoni is also suing Lively alongside her husband, actor Ryan Reynolds, and publicist Leslie Sloane for $400 million. His lawsuit follows his separate legal action against The New York Times for using Lively's “unverified and self-serving narrative.” However, a judge is looking to possibly dismiss the publication from his $400 million lawsuit against Lively, Reynolds, and Sloane.

According to a source, Swift is not worried about what is going on between Lively and Baldoni.

Swift “is a strong woman and she’s not hiding from anything,” the source told Page Six.

“Taylor is simply enjoying some alone time with Travis [Kelce] and being under the radar for a little bit,” the insider added.

Swift's involvement in the film is that her song, “My Tears Ricochet” was used in the trailer and a scene in the film. According to a source per Us Weekly, the singer was did not see the film prior to it's release.

“Taylor never even saw the film or a single scene from it until the movie was in theaters,” an insider notes. “She is not relevant to the case.”

Despite a source reporting that she is not involved in the case, a report per Daily Mail published on Tuesday (March 4), a source claims that it's possible for Swift to be subpoenaed.

“In an embarrassing new blow for Blake Lively, Taylor Swift will be subpoenaed to be questioned under oath as part of the on-going Lively vs Justin Baldoni lawsuit battle, according to a source close to the legal action,” read Daily Mail's report.

Blake Lively Allegedly Refers To Taylor Swift As Her ‘Dragons'

This ordeal has allegedly affected the relationship between Swift and Lively. Swift and Lively have been friends for 10 years and have been seen over the years vacationing together, as well as the actress getting an invite to the singer's annual Fourth of July party in Rhode Island. Swift is also the godmother to Lively and Ryan Reynold's children.

The singer “is taking a break from their friendship right now,” a source told Us Weekly last month, adding, “Taylor is really hurt by this whole situation and feels like a pawn.”

The 14-time Grammy winner “doesn’t appreciate being referred to as one of Lively’s dragons.” Lively also allegedly referred to Reynolds, as one of her “dragons” as well.

Baldoni suggested that Lively used Swift and Reynolds to sway him into going along with her rewrite for the script which he claims he didn't need.

“I really love what you did. It really does [help] a lot. Makes it so much more fun and interesting. (And I would have felt that way without Ryan and Taylor),” Baldoni's text allegedly read.

Swift has not spoken out publicly about the case. A trial date for Lively and Baldoni has been set for March 9, 2026.