Taylor Swift is still showing up for her godson despite no longer talking to her former friend.

Swift met Jamie King at a Golden Globes party in 2014 and from there, their friendship grew. A year later, King gave birth to her son Leo Thames who she shares with her now-ex-husband Kyle Newman, and asked Swift to be his godmother, which she accepted. However, much can change in a decade and according to insider via the US Sun, Swift and King are no longer as tight as before.

“Taylor and Jaime are not close anymore and don’t talk, but there is still love,” a source close to King told the US Sun on Friday.

In 2020, King spoke to People about how excited she was to pick Swift to be Leo's godmother. The actress's oldest son, James Knight, also has a famous godmother, Jessica Alba.

“She’s going to be, like, the best godmother in the whole world,” King said. “The best.”

Even while Swift was on her 1989 Tour, she made sure that King and her godson were taken care of.

“I was having my doctor check-up the other night and she came to visit and the baby was kicking for her,” King said. “It was so exciting and fun and sweet. She’s just fantastic.”

King was very excited to have Swift as her son's godmother and it wasn't because of her fame.

“It wasn’t because it was this person and the name. It was really because of her morals and her values, the way that she treats people and how hard-working she is … her family and how close she is to them,” King explained. “I see what she gives out there to her fans and to her family. That’s the kind of person I want to be the guide and the spiritual protector of my child.”

What Is The Nature Of Taylor Swift and Jamie King's Relationship Now?

Despite no longer having a close friendship, Swift would “be there in a heartbeat” if they needed her to help with anything. The singer still gifts the 9-year-old special presents on occasion.

The insider couldn't provide any details on why the singer are no longer very close but said that their relationship is “a lot different now than it was back when Jaime asked Taylor to be his godmother. There is no regular contact.”

“She has always taken her godmother role and duties very seriously and is the most caring and thoughtful person Jaime could’ve asked to be there for Leo,” the source told the outlet.

In recent weeks, King has made headlines for her divorce from Newman after being married for 13 years. King filed for divorce in 2020. The former couple's custody recently got approved by a judge where Newman has sole physical custody of their children as the film director claimed that King was a “chronic drug addict and alcoholic” according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE. Newman claimed that the actress abused drugs prior to getting pregant with their children but Leo was still “born addicted” to drugs.

The White Chicks actress still has visitation rights with her sons. She is allowed to visit her sons three times a week, in specific hours blocks, supervised. She is also required to complete a sixth month rehabilitation program.

In addition to full sole physical custody, he was also given tie-breaking authority, where he will be making final decisions for their children if they were to not agree.