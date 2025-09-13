Travis Kelce entrusted his friends with his plans to propose to Taylor Swift.

On a Sept. 12 episode of the Pardon My Take podcast, Andrew Santino shared that the Kansas City Chiefs star told him about his proposal plans while they played golf a couple of months ago.

“We had golf together in like April or May, and yeah, he said he was doing it,” the comedian recalled. “But he didn't say when.”

Santino revealed that he didn't want to meddle in the Chiefs player's business by continuing to ask questions.

“But I don't pry,” he continued, adding: “We didn't talk about it. … He's brought something up about it, and then I never asked again.”

Kelce and Swift shared their engagement news on social media on Aug. 26 but the comedian shared that the actual proposal “happened much earlier.” He added that he is “stoked” for the couple and FaceTimed them to say congrats.

While he spoke to the three-time Super Bowl champion about his proposal on the golf course, he shared that he doesn't see a wedding invite coming his way.

“I don’t think I got that invite,” he said adding, “I'm not on that list, dude. Travis is my boy, I love him to death, [but] I highly doubt it. … Maybe I’ll catch a bachelor party invite.”

According to a source per PEOPLE, the couple “want to keep it more private” for their big day.

“It will definitely be a private affair and not a spectacle,” the source says. “They both have a close circle of friends, and they’ll respect their privacy.”

The couple literally broke Instagram when they announced their engagement.

“Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” the caption read under photos of their fairytale garden proposal.

Swift has not spoken out yet about the engagement but Kelce thanked everyone for their congratulatory remarks on his New Heights podcast he co-hosts with his brother, Jason Kelce.

“I appreciate everybody that reached out and sent something and all the posts and all the excitement that's been going on,” he said.“It's been really fun telling everybody who I'm going to be spending the rest of my life with.”