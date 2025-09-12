Kylie Kelce is getting real on why she didn't send out a public congratulatory message to her brother-in-law, Travis Kelce, and his now-fiancée, Taylor Swift.

Kylie addressed the fact that she didn't congratulate Swift and Travis on their engagement in her Sept. 11 episode of her podcast, Not Gonna Lie with Kylie Kelce.

“I have made a very conscious effort to not discuss Taylor and Travis on this podcast because news outlets, tabloids and AI, quite frankly, like to post,” she said, noting that tabloids love to use quotes from her when she references them.

“I don't need to come out here and make statements when I already talked to them,” she explained. “You see what I'm saying? I don't need you to clickbait my s—. I don't need you to take my comments and try and dissect it.”

She also clarified any concerns or rumors fans might have about how she feels about their engagement and Swift joining the family. Kylie is married to Travis's older brother, retired Philadelphia Eagles star, Jason Kelce.

“I think it goes without being said [that] I am so incredibly happy for them,” she continued. “We are so excited that they are taking this next step. The girls are so excited to get another aunt. I am so truly happy for them, and I feel so grateful that we get to welcome Taylor into our family in a more official capacity.”

“But it's our private relationship. So that's my brother-in-law, Travis, and my soon-to-be sister-in-law, Taylor,” she continued.

Kylie, who began her Not Gonna Lie podcast in December 2024, explained that she is not going to make her brother-in-law's relationship a focal point when she can just speak to them privately.

“I don't always have to comment on what they're doing in their lives because I can just text them and talk to them about it,” Kylie noted.

While Kylie didn't share a public statement on Travis and Swift's engagement, she “liked” the engagement post on Instagram. Jason on the other hand shared his congratulations on a New Heights episode.

“There is one gigantic piece of new news that just hit the waves,” Jason said. “We did record this podcast on Monday, which was Travis’ one day off, so he is not here to address this himself, but we felt necessary here as a team on New Heights to get together and send Travis and Taylor a giant congratulations for being engaged. The proposal heard ‘round the world, f–ck yeah.”

Kylie and Jason got married in 2018 and have four daughter together: Wyatt, 5, Elliotte, 4, Bennett, 2, and Finn, 4 months. In an appearance on Good Morning America on Sept. 5, Kylie shared how her daughters feel to have Swift as their future aunt.

“The girls are thrilled. They're so excited they're getting another aunt. And we could not be more excited for them and what the future holds. We love love, and we love Taylor and Trav,” she shared.

Travis and Swift got engaged last month and shared the news onto their social media accounts on Aug. 26.

“Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” the caption stated.