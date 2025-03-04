Travis Kelce's neighbor is claiming that they knew when Taylor Swift and the NFL star began dating. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end and 14-time Grammy winner did a hard launch of their romance when she attended his Chiefs game at Arrowhead Stadium in September 2023. Fans speculated that there might be a romance prior to her attendance but her appearance in the suite confirmed their relationship. Now, a neighbor of Kelce's is claiming that he knows when they started dating.

“He's an enigma – on one hand, he's like this big, tough football player,' Kelce's neighbor Wes Bergmann said on the RHAP podcast with Michele Fitzgerald and Kellie Nalbandian in February. “On the other, he's going to have about 12 Taylor Swift songs written about him.”

Bergmann claimed that he was aware a romance was brewing between the two due to his close proximity to Kelce's $6 million Leawood, MS home.

“OK and on that note, I was like the first person to know about any of this stuff,” he said adding that Fitzgerald didn't believe him.

“She didn't believe it, she was like ‘she only goes for artists.' I beat the validating of her showing up to games and stuff by six months,” Bergmann continued.

However, this is not a huge revelation as Swift admitted herself in her 2024 TIME Person of the Year profile that their romance started way before fans saw her at Arrowhead Stadium in September 2023.

‘This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell,” she said in the interview. ‘We started hanging out right after that.

‘So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other.

‘By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date.'

The timeline all makes sense as Kelce had been single for nearly a year after cutting things off with Kayla Nicole. He and the sports reporter had an off-and-on relationship from 2017-2022. Swift on the other hand just got done with a brief romance with 1975's frontman Matty Healy in May 2023. He has since also moved on and is now engaged to model Gabbriette Bechtel.

Swift's romantic interest in Kelce was more of a shock to her since Kelce is not usually Swift's type and that she “loves a brooding artist,” Fitzgerald claimed. In the past, she has dated other musicians such as Joe Jonas, Harry Styles, John Mayer, and Calvin Harris.

Bergmann responded that Kelce has a different body type than her exes and that he's not “scrawny” and is more a “boy next door” type.

Is An Engagement In The Works For Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift?

An engagement for Kelce and Swift could also be in the works according to close family and friends. They believe that the three-time Super Bowl champion will propose sometime soon. The pair just got back from vacation and “had a really nice time reconnecting after a very busy year” following the Super Bowl and Swift's record-breaking Eras Tour.

The couple is already back in the U.S. and friends and family are convinced that Swift and Kelce will get engaged soon.

“Those close to them actually think [Travis may do it] while they’re on vacation,” a source tells Us Weekly. Another insider shares, “they are both on the same page about taking the next step.”