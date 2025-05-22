Erin Andrews shared some heartbreaking news, and Travis Kelce is offering some support.

On the latest episode of “Calm Down,” Andrews hosts with fellow sportscaster Charissa Thompson, she shared that her surrogate has suffered a miscarriage.

“We got some real [expletive] news today,” Andrews tearfully said, “that our surrogate had miscarried. So, I have dealt with this before but things were going really, really well.”

Andrews shares one son, Mack, with her husband Jarret Stoll whom they welcomed in 2023 via surrogate.

“Her little heartbeat and her numbers were really good, so much so I even told you guys a couple weeks ago because we thought we had such good news,” she added.

The sportscaster shared the Taylor Swift song that has been getting her through this tough time.

“Been sitting here thinking about Taylor Swift’s song, ‘I Can Do It with a Broken Heart.' I’m really good at doing this [expletive] with a broken heart,” Andrews said.

Kelce, who is friends with Andrews, “liked” the post on Instagram in support.

Andrews has used her platform to speak about her fertility issues and being a survivor of cervical cancer. She was diagnosed in 2016 and has since been cancer-free. She has been an advocate for women being screened to catch diagnosis's in time.

“Every two hours, a woman dies of cervical cancer,” Erin told Coping Mag. “And the message I’m trying to send out to women is you don’t have to die of this. It’s treatable, and it’s curable. But you have to get to the doctor and get screened. Thank the Lord we were able to catch mine so early.”

Jason Kelce's Wife Kylie Kelce Offers Support To Erin Andrews

Kelce's sister-in-law, Kylie Kelce, gave her condolences to Andrews, writing, “Sending lots of love your way! [2x red heart emojis.]” The mom of four also “liked” the message.

Kylie spoke about suffering a miscarriage before the birth of her first daughter, Wyatt. She has four daughters — Wyatt Elizabeth (born October 2019), Elliotte Ray (born March 2021), Bennett Llewellyn (born February 2023), and Finnley “Finn” Anne (born March 2025) — with former Philadelphia Eagles center, Jason Kelce.

“I had a miscarriage before Wyatt. I went in for my 13-week ultrasound. There was no heartbeat and I had to have a D&E a few days later,” she shared on her podcast, Not Gonna Lie.

“I cannot stand people writing such insensitive articles about such a sensitive topic—[it] really lights my fire,” she said.

Kylie decided to share to her followers about her miscarriage when online users were commenting on if she was pregnant last year.

“So I do not take getting pregnant or trying to get pregnant lightly and I think we just need be in agreement that this is not a topic that anyone needs to be first on reporting. Let the parents say it when they’re good and ready.”