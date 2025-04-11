Kansas City Chiefs teammates Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce have updated the public on their business venture. According to KansasCity.com, the Chiefs quarterback and tight end's steakhouse in Kansas City, called 1587 Prime, is looking for an executive chef to aid them in the opening of their new restaurant. The three-time Super Bowl champions are working alongside hospitality company Noble 33 in this project.

While the menu has not yet been finalized, it was reported by the outlet that head coach Andy Reid's favorite food — cheeseburgers — will be offered.

Kelce and Mahomes also made it clear that they want this place to be a staple in the community and that the pricing will reflect what the average person can afford.

“We actually thought about that and we don’t want to make it too upscale, too high price that not everybody can go, so we’re gonna make it a place where hopefully Kansas City can call it home and that everybody can be there and really enjoy it,” Mahomes said per Kansascity.com.

The restaurant is set to be located at the Loews Kansas City hotel at 1515 Wyandotte St. per the publication. The opening date has yet to be disclosed but since Noble 33 is looking for a chef to make the athlete's dreams come true, it won't be long before we see everyone checking out the place.

How are Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes' relationship?

Since the Chiefs Super Bowl loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, spotting of Kelce and Mahomes have been few and far in between. Last month, a source told the Daily Mail that there is a reason why you haven't seen Taylor Swift, Kelce, Patrick, and his wife Brittany Mahomes in the same room or outing.

“Swift and Kelce aren’t hanging out with Patrick and Brittany right now,” an insider told the publication.

While the public assumed that there might be some drama behind the scenes that they weren't made aware of, the source knocked down those rumors with the actual reasoning.

“The two couples aren’t avoiding each other because of any tension, they just have other priorities right now,” the source added.

Kelce and Swift have been lowkey lately and staying under the radar and focusing on the future of their relationship.

“They love Montana. No paparazzi, no pressure. Just mountains, good food, and close friends. It’s their happy place, intimate, chill, and very off-the-grid,” the source said per Yahoo Entertainment. “They were laughing all night. It was super relaxed. No bodyguards swarming, no glam squad — just friends having a great night out.”

It doesn't stop at the house hunting either. Swift is looking forward to spending her life with Kelce in the near future.

“Taylor has her future planned out to a tee. She wants to get married and start a family and now is the time. Privately, she’s hoping Kelce will retire, but she’ll support him through another year of football if that’s what he wants,” a RadarOnline source reported.

As for Patrick and Brittany, they welcomed their third child, Golden Raye, on Jan. 12, 2025 and recently celebrated their third wedding anniversary with a romantic dinner earlier this month. Travis was a groomsman at their wedding in 2022.

A few days after the report published, Kelce and Patrick were seen hitting the golf course in photos that were seen on X, formerly Twitter.

“Travis and Taylor will get their friend and family fix in no time, but right now, it's all about their relationship,” Daily Mail's insider said.