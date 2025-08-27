Travis Kelce is in his fashion era.

Kelce recently made headlines for announcing his garden-themed proposal to Taylor Swift. However, that's not all the NFL star has under his sleeves as he is teaming up with American Eagle to launch a limited edition line titled AE x Tru Kolors by Travis Kelce. Tru Kolors is Kelce's sports and lifestyle brand that he launched in June 2019. Kelce can add a new title to his resume since he is the creative director behind the collaboration. The athlete always has daring tunnel outfits and fully immerses himself in the design process, including “design inspiration, to fabric, color palette, sample selection, silhouette refinement and graphic creation,” the release states.

“Travis’ infectious energy and dedication to every aspect of the collaboration brought a refreshing spirit to the team, inspiring us to explore bespoke fabrics and fits to showcase this collection through his distinct style and perspective,” American Eagle Outfitters’ president and Executive Creative Director Jennifer Foyle stated.

“I’ve had to keep my excitement about this collab under wraps for nearly a year,” the three-time Super Bowl champion said in a statement. “It was an awesome opportunity to team up with an established brand where both sides were excited to truly collaborate on every decision in the design and creative process that brought the ‘AE x TK' collection to life.”

He continued, “I started Tru Kolors in 2019 on the foundation of showing up authentically and having fun with style, and we wanted this collab to reflect that same energy.”

Kelce enlisted several athletes to bring his vision to life including six-time Olympian Suni Lee, NCAA Champion Azzi Fudd, Penn State football quarterback Drew Allar, rising tennis star Anna Frey, No. 1 ranked wide receiver in the 2024 recruiting class Jeremiah Smith and incoming Syracuse basketball star Kiyan Anthony.

“I want everyone to feel like there is something for them in the collection, something they can feel good in and make their own,” he said. “I’m excited for it to finally be out in the world.”

The first drop is on Aug. 27 which will feature 90 pieces ranging from jackets, sweaters, t-shirts, accessories, and more. The rest following on Sept. 24.