Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are engaged! The singer and NFL star announced their engagement on Tuesday, Aug. 26, with a joint post on Instagram.

“Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” Swift captioned the post.

Kindred Lubeck was the jewelry designer, and according to Laura Taylor, a jeweler specializing in engagement and wedding rings at Lorel Diamonds, she shared her take on Swift's unique vintage-inspired diamond engagement ring.

“Taylor Swift’s engagement ring is a truly stunning vintage-style piece, featuring what looks to be a 10 to 12 carat old mine-cut diamond set in yellow gold,” Laura said. “This cut is a hallmark of antique jewellery, dating back to the 18th century, and is known for its soft square shape and having a romantic glow rather than the sparkle we associate with engagement rings today. It’s a choice that feels rich in history and perfect for someone like Taylor, who we know loves deep and meaningful touches herself.”

Laura went on to explain the special details that Kelce put in the gold band.

Article Continues Below

“The yellow gold band appears to be engraved, possibly with tiny stars, adding a whimsical touch that gives the piece a real storybook quality. Details like this suggest that Travis worked closely with a jeweller who truly understands meaningful and vintage-inspired designs.

Several stars have been engaged recently such as soccer icon Cristiano Ronaldo, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen last year who is now married to Hailee Steinfeld, and even Swift's close friend Selena Gomez who got engaged to Benny Blanco back in December. Laura pointed out how different Swift's ring is compared to others.

“This style stands out from the typical celebrity engagement rings we’ve seen in recent years. The old mine cut, the engraved band, and the warm tone of the gold create something that feels a lot more personal and timeless, worlds away from the minimalist platinum styles worn by many in Hollywood today.

Now, as for the price, Laura shared that it is easily up to $1 million for all of the

“If the diamond is natural and of exceptional quality, likely in the D to F colour range with excellent clarity, a ring like this could easily be worth between £500,000 and £750,000 ($675,000 to $1 million).”

However much Kelce spent, this is only a testament of how important it was for the NFL star to give Swift a ring that is unique to their own love story.