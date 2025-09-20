Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift might not have to look too far for someone to officiate their wedding, as a celebrity is already put his bid in.

Flavor Flav is putting his name in the ring as someone who is interested in officiating the wedding for the Kansas City Chiefs star and the 14-time Grammy-winning singer. The rapper spoke to E! News at the Elizabeth Taylor Night of Compassion in Beverly Hills on Sept. 18. about his interest in taking part in the couple's big day.

“I would love to officiate their wedding,” Flavor Flav told the outlet. “Have I heard from them? No, I haven't heard from them, but I've been hearing a lot about them. I've been seeing a lot about them.

“I'm so happy for them,” he continued, “and I am dying to be the officiator for their wedding, believe me.”

Flavor Flav is also excited for Swift to drop, The Life of a Showgirl.

“I'm excited for her new album,” the reality star said of Swift's new project. “Not only am I excited for her new album, but I'm excited for her brand-new life.”

This is not the first time that Flavor Flav has brought up Swift. The Public Enemy rapper shared his love for the singer and declared himself a Swiftie while watching her perform at the Eras Tour last year.

“I was at her concert in Detroit, and all of these young kids start coming up to me,” he told Access Hollywood in February 2024. “Next thing you know I ended up with friendship bracelets all up this arm, friendship bracelets all up that arm. They embraced me.”

After having that experience at the concert he took a deep dive into the singer's discography and was impressed by her artistry.

“I went home and I really listened to Taylor's lyrics, and I'm like, ‘Hey, this girl is dope man, she writes a lot about her experiences that she goes through in life, and that's how her fan base relates to her,' you know what I'm saying?”

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are in the planning stages of their wedding

Kelce proposed to Swift after two years of dating last month. They announced their engagement via a joint post on Instagram with the caption, “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.”

An insider shared with Us Weekly that the wedding is “likely going to be early next year” and that they are at the “very early planning stages.”

Swift has not spoken out about the engagement thus far but Kelce thanked his supporters for sending their kind words to the couple.

“I appreciate everybody that reached out and sent something and all the posts and all the excitement that's been going on,” he said on the Sept. 3 episode of his New Heights podcast with his brother Jason Kelce.“It's been really fun telling everybody who I'm going to be spending the rest of my life with.”