Trevor Lawrence's wife is Marissa Lawrence. Jacksonville Jaguars star quarterback Trevor Lawrence is beginning his fourth season in the NFL.

After a tough rookie season that featured the Urban Meyer debacle, Lawrence came into his own in Year 2 and looked the part of the No. 1 pick. He even made the Pro Bowl.

Off the field, Lawrence is happily married. Let's learn more about Trevor Lawrence's wife Marissa Lawrence.

Trevor Lawrence and Marissa Lawrence's relationship

Trevor Lawrence got hitched to his longtime girlfriend Marissa (Mowry) in 2021 right before he went No. 1 in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Clemson after his impressive collegiate career. They even got engaged at Clemson's football stadium, where he thrilled Tigers fans for several seasons.

Marissa has quite the impressive social media presence, racking up over 350,000 followers on Instagram. She can be seen supporting Trevor and the Jaguars in numerous posts, among plenty of other glamour shots. She even posted about the Jaguars' AFC South victory after they beat the Tennessee Titans in a winner-take-all game:

Another lesser-known part of Marissa's life were her joint efforts with Trevor to raise money for COVID-19 relief. Back in March 2020, the couple co-launched a GoFundMe page that raised upwards of $2,500 before it was taken down by the NCAA, who are notoriously strict about using the likenesses of college athletes for crowdfunding.

The money raised was sent to Meals on Wheels America and No Kid Hungry. Leave it to the NCAA to ruin some goodwill from well-meaning athletes, but the thought was there.

In June 2024, the couple announced that Marissa was pregnant. A month later, they had a gender reveal that showed they were expecting a baby girl.

Who is Trevor Lawrence's wife Marissa Lawrence?

Just like Trevor, Marissa is from Cartersville, Georgia. She has a pair of sisters. They attended Cartersville High School, where he was a football star, and they started dating in 2016. They went to multiple high school proms together and continued their relationship from there.

It turns out that Marissa has more than decent athletic abilities of her own. After a brief long-distance stint to their relationship, Marissa joined Trevor in South Carolina and ended up committing herself to the Anderson University Trojans women's soccer team.

She played at least two years for the Trojans, growing from 5-foot-3 to 5-foot-9 during her time as a midfielder. Her career there was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic and her early graduation from college, and it was heartbreaking for her when her soccer career came to an end. She started playing the sport at just 5 years old.

If being in college, raising money for charity, and grinding as a full-time athlete wasn't enough, Marissa dipped her toe into modeling as part of the hustle.

She apparently was linked to Georgia-based boutique Love June and, at least before the pandemic, signed with the Atlanta-based agency MP Management. Her stint with the agency was seemingly brief, though, and now she has a career in event planning.

In June 2021, Marissa announced that she had begun working with an event-planning company named Love, Gigi Event Design. As noted on her Instagram page, she continues there to this day as she continues to root on her husband and the Jaguars.

Nevertheless, this is all we know about Trevor Lawrence's wife Marissa Lawrence.