Tristan Thompson has been a recent topic of discussion after a photo he posted of his children online. The Cleveland Cavaliers center has four children. The NBA star is the father to Prince who he shares with ex Jordan Craig, True and Tatum whom he shares with ex Khloe Kardashian, and Theo with Maralee Nichols.

“Happy birthday Twinny!! My TuTu is 7 today!! I Can’t believe how time flies,” he captioned the Instagram post.

“Momma you are literally the light that shines bright In my life. When I see you I see mommy aka GiGi. True you bring your brothers, mommy and all your cousins soo much happiness you literally spark any room you walk in,” he added.

“You have the best soul ever I’m soo blessed to have as my daughter,” he contiued. “Keep being amazing each and every day. Daddy always got you. I can’t wait to play tag and jump on the trampoline. I love you Twin.”

In the post, there were only photos of True, Tatum, and Prince with fans getting upset about the exclusion of Theo.

“Missing one of your children! Not a good dad unless you’re a good dad for all of your children,” one user wrote.

“This is all sweet and all but everyone defending him for not acknowledging the other kid…imagine in a few years that kid makes contact because he is old enough to understand THIS whole messed up situation??!!!” another fan wondered.

“Boy where yo other kid,” asked one fan.

While many fans slammed Thompson for not including Theo in the post, one fan came to his defense.

“Happy Birthday cuteness Why do people always ask about that other baby??? Folks need to stop expecting men who didn’t know or makes it clear they don’t want any involvement with said child to be father of the year. People should mind their business! Whatever is going on with Tristian and his youngest child has zero to do with us or True’s bday,” the fan wrote.

“Some od [sp] yall are over 30 and you don't know your dad, but you want to hold a stranger accountable for his household Happy birthday Tutu,” another fan reacted.

Tristan Thompson's Son Theo

Thompson initially denied being the father of Theo as he was conceived while he was in a relationship with Kardashian at the time. However, in 2022, he found out that he was the father and has been paying child support.

“Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols,” he wrote at the time. “I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son.”

Kardashian and Thompson broke up because of the infidelity in 2021 after dating on-and-off since 2016. While Thompson has posted his other children on his social media he has never posted Theo. The relationship between Nichols and Thompson is unknown at this time but she has posted photos of Theo on Instagram.

“I can not believe you are already one,” Nicols posted on his first birthday. “Spending the past 365 days with you have been the best days of my life. You are the sweetest little boy, your smile brightens up any room.

You are my greatest blessing, my world, my heart in human form. God knew I needed you. I love you more than anything. Happy 1st Birthday to my angel, Theo.”