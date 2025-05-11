Prince Harry and Meghan Markle know how to have fun during date night. The couple decided to hit Los Angeles and catch Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter Tour at SoFi Stadium on Friday (May 9) before she heads to Chicago.

In a photo shared on Beyoncé's official website, Meghan is seen hugging Harry in a navy blue off-the-shoulder dress. Harry took in the western theme and wore a cowboy hat, jeans and a buttoned-up shirt.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attended Beyoncé’s ‘COWBOY CARTER’ tour in LA. pic.twitter.com/iMhiAPJzGC — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) May 10, 2025 Expand Tweet

Meghan also shared her own post about the Beyoncé concert, thanking the singer for putting on a great show.

“About last night…. Thank you @beyonce and team for an amazing concert (and a very fun date night)! All love,” Meghan wrote in the caption of several videos and photos from the night.

Beyoncé and Meghan Markle's Friendship

Harry and Meghan have formed a friendship with the singer and her husband Jay-Z over the years after meeting back in 2019. The couples met for the first time at the London premiere of The Lion King in which Beyoncé starred as adult Nala.

Their friendship is going strong as an insider told The Mirror how Meghan has continued to thank Beyoncé for support.

“Meghan has been giving hints all along just who is in her camp amidst the tough times. She has made no secret of how she and Beyonce messaged each other on the phone to offer support,” a source told The Mirror, referencing Meghan's interview with Oprah Winfrey back in 2021.

The source continued: “Beyonce checked in on her after the couple's tell-all Oprah interview so say how she was, and said she was ‘breaking generational curses.' Meghan even referred to Beyonce in her Netflix show With Love, Meghan, when she was cooking and referred to a Beyonce song, hinting at her fondness for the superstar. The very fact they were guests at the Cowboy Carter concert at a time of troubles for the couple says a lot too.”

This is not the first time that Harry and Meghan have been to a Beyoncé concert. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex previously attended Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour show in September 2023. That time around, Meghan's mom, Doria Ragland, tagged along.