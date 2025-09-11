Tua Tagovailoa heard some harsh words after his rough Week 1 showing. Former Dolphins lineman Richie Incognito, never one to bite his tongue, unleashed a blunt assessment of the quarterback, per Heavy. “Tua is a*s,” Incognito said on The Arena Show. “He looks bad. I mean, he is ass. He looks bad.”

Miami opened the season with a 33-8 beatdown at the hands of Daniel Jones and the Colts. Tagovailoa completed just 14 of 23 passes for 114 yards, with one late touchdown, two interceptions, and a lost fumble. He also took three sacks, and the Dolphins didn’t score until the fourth quarter when the game was already out of reach.

The disappointment extended beyond Tua. Miami’s explosive receivers were silenced. Tyreek Hill finished with only four catches for 48 yards, while Jaylen Waddle managed four receptions for 30 yards. Incognito questioned the play-calling, saying the Dolphins “are running all these crazy offensive plays and nothing seems to work.”

The weight of expectations

Criticism hits harder when fans remember what Tagovailoa accomplished not long ago. In 2023, he was among the league’s most efficient passers, completing nearly 70 percent of his throws for 4,624 yards and 29 touchdowns. His passer rating of 101.1 seemed to signal Miami had finally found its franchise quarterback.

But the past two seasons have told a different story. Between concussions and inconsistent play, Tagovailoa has struggled to replicate that success. Last season, he finished 6-5 as a starter with 19 touchdowns and seven interceptions, showing signs of regression.

Incognito voiced the same frustration many in Miami feel. “When Tua proves he can do it in 2023, with the same offensive coordinator, this genius McDaniel, and he doesn’t do it now, it stinks even more,” he said.

The Colts defense, led by former Dolphin Xavien Howard, explained exactly how they broke him down. “Once we take away his first read, I feel like it’s panic mode after that,” Howard said. “And it showed yesterday.”

For Tua Tagovailoa, Week 1 was a reminder of how short memories can be in the NFL. One year you’re lighting up defenses, the next you’re being ripped apart by your own former teammates. Now, all eyes are on how he responds.