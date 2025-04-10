Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill's wife has filed for divorce after an alleged domestic dispute this week. Keeta Hill, who has been married to the NFL star since 2023, has decided to end their marriage.

The incident occurred on Monday (April 7) when police were called to the Hills' condominium, according to a police report obtained by Local 10 News. Alesia Vaccaro, Keeta's mother, is the one who called authorities after fearing for her daughter's safety. According to the report, she described the wide receiver as “very aggressive and impulsive” and throwing a laptop on the floor. Keeta reiterated her mother's observation in the police report, saying, “he becomes angry and throws objects around.”

A video obtained by the local news outlet shows the NFL star holding his five-month-old daughter as he walked onto their balcony which sits on the 35th floor of the condominium. The athlete is seen continuing to argue with Keeta as he holds their daughter.

Tyreek admitted to holding his daughter but told police, “I have the same rights as a father as her as a mother, and I can take my baby whenever I want,” the report stated. He told officers that the argument took place after he was returning from training camp, and they were discussing therapy when the argument escalated.

The argument was allegedly over therapy and Keeta claims that it has not been “working out.”

Police noticed a bruise on Keeta's chest but they told the officers that it was not intentional and that it occured when the NFL star took the baby from her. The baby was also unharmed in the incident officers noted.

Tyreek was not arrested and left the condo after the incident. Keeta did not want to make a written statement occording to police.

The report revealed that Keeta is “in the process of filing for a divorce.” The New York Post confirmed that

she filed for a dissolution of marriage with children on Tuesday (April 8) in Miami-Dade County Family Court.

The Dolphins spoke out about the incident in a statement.

“On Monday, we were informed that the police were called to Tyreek Hill’s home, and after conversations with Tyreek and members of his family, the police departed the residence without further incident and the case was closed,” the Dolphins said. “We have since been in communication with Tyreek and the NFL and will have no further comment on the matter.”

Authorities responded to a similar call between Tyreek and Keeta in 2024. The couple share their daughter Capri who was born in November 2024.

Tyreek Hill's Other Recent Incident With Only Fans Model

This incident follows the current legal dispute that Tyreek is in involving an OnlyFans model. Sophie Hall filed a lawsuit last year agains the Dolphins player after he allegedly accused Tyreek of physically harming her. She claims that Tyreek “forcefully and purposefully” pushed her during a football drill at his Southwest Ranches mansion last summer. Hall claims that it resulted in fracturing her right leg. Hall is seeking up to $75,000 in damages.