If nothing else, the AFC Championship game taught Travis Kelce that Taylor Swift is a “pro.” He praised his girlfriend following the Kansas City Chiefs' victory over the Buffalo Bills.

During the latest episode of the New Heights podcast, the Kelce brothers had Brandon Borders and Jake Chatzky on the show. Borders recalled the nerves he and Chatzky felt before meeting Swift. They wondered if she would even know who they were.

Luckily, she knew them and called them by their names. This took both Borders and Chatzky by surprise — the moment “floored” them, and they said it “shook us immediately.”

To Kelce, this is nothing new (no pun intended). “She knows how to break the ice,” Kelce praised. “She's a pro at it.”

Additionally, Borders revealed Swift's feelings about the New Heights podcast. According to him, she was “very complimentary” of the podcast, which she regularly listens to, according to Kelce.

Borders and Chatzky were with Swift for the AFC Championship game. The Chiefs defeated the Bills for the fourth time in the postseason during the Patrick Mahomes-Josh Allen rivalry.

Going into the game, Allen had a 4-1 record against Mahomes in the regular season. However, when it matters most, Mahomes is undefeated against the MVP candidate.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's relationship

Since September 2023, Kelce and Swift have been dating. Their relationship began after Swift attended the Chiefs' Week 3 game against the Chicago Bears during the 2023 NFL season. They were seen hanging out afterward and have been going steady since.

Throughout the rest of the 2023 NFL season, Swift attended 12 more games. She was present for their biggest games, including Super Bowl 58. 13 is known as Swift's favorite number, so it is not surprising that she attended that many games in 2023.

She did not attend as many games during the 2023 NFL regular season. This may have been due to her Eras Tour resuming during the fall of 2024. The Eras Tour picked up in October 2024 and concluded on December 8.

However, she has been at their last two games, both in the playoffs, which are the most important ones of the year. Fans will have to wait and see if she attends Super Bowl 59 on February 9, 2025.

Kelce has also supported Swift while she was on the Eras Tour. He attended several shows during the tour's European leg. Kelce joined her on stage during her June 23, 2024, show at Wembley Stadium in London, England. During Swift's performance of “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart,” Kelce joined her as one of her background dancers.