Will Smith isn't just returning to music. He's walking into the studio with purpose. His upcoming album Based on a True Story is more than a comeback—it's a vulnerable self-portrait. In an appearance on Sway in the Morning, Smith credited Jay-Z and Kendrick Lamar with nudging him toward a new level of honesty in his artistry, per TheSource.

Jay-Z told him to lean into his truth, not chase the sound of younger rappers. “Be true to your story,” Jay said, sparking the very name of the album. For Will, that meant shedding ego, abandoning trends, and digging into the lived experience that sets him apart.

Kendrick’s message hit even deeper. “Say that sh-t you always been scared to say,” he advised. Smith admitted that letting go of fear was a challenge. But that discomfort became fuel. “It was scary,” he said, “to just make the record you want to make.” With that shift, Based on a True Story transformed from a music project into a confessional journey.

A Moment Bigger Than Music

Smith’s personal evolution isn’t confined to the booth. In his hometown of Philadelphia, a section of 59th Street now bears the name Will Smith Way. “Philly, I am yours,” he wrote in a proud Instagram post, calling it the “honor of a lifetime.”

The 14-track album features previously released singles like “First Love,” “TANTRUM,” and “You Can Make It,” and taps into collaborations with Teyana Taylor, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Jac Ross, and his son Jaden Smith.

This summer, fans across Europe will get to see it live. Will Smith is set to tour in support of his first album since 2005’s Lost and Found. If the music matches the mission, expect less bravado and more bravery. This isn't the Will Smith of clean rhymes and radio hits. This is Will with nothing to prove, and everything to share.