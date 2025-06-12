Tiffany Stratton can command a wrestling ring with precision, but the mound at Citi Field was a different beast, per CBSSports. Stratton has unintentionally entered infamous territory.

Tiffany Stratton’s new IG pics 😍 pic.twitter.com/Kz5mFJMXNm — malachi (@malthechamp) June 12, 2025 Expand Tweet

Before the Mets wrapped up their series against the Washington Nationals on Thursday, the reigning WWE Women’s Champion took the ceremonial first pitch honors. What followed was less of a strike and more of a memorable misfire, instantly earning a place among the pantheon of unforgettable celebrity throws. Stratton’s pitch darted past the batter’s box, one-hopped the backstop, and completely missed Mets outfielder Jared Young, who graciously volunteered as catcher for the occasion.

WWE Women’s World Champ Tiffany Stratton’s first pitch was a bit high 😅 (via @SNYtv) pic.twitter.com/baQzyme778 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 12, 2025 Expand Tweet

Stratton wasn’t fazed. Dressed in a personalized Mets City Connect jersey, she kept her cool, even poking fun at herself on Instagram with the caption, “Put me in @Mets.” Not exactly bullpen material, but you could argue her power suits the outfield better anyway.

Despite the off-target delivery, Stratton's appearance was part of a victory lap. Since capturing the WWE Women’s Championship in January, she’s held firm through several title defenses and continues to make waves after joining SmackDown earlier this year. The former U.S. national gymnast turned NXT standout and weightlifting champ has transitioned seamlessly into superstardom, even if her pitching mechanics still need a little polish.

Article Continues Below

She Joins a Legendary Club of Wild First Pitches

Stratton’s effort earned instant comparisons to the legendary first pitch from 50 Cent, who in 2014 practically aimed at the dugout instead of the plate during his now-infamous Mets cameo. UFC megastar Conor McGregor met a similar fate at Wrigley Field in 2021 when his pitch slammed off the backstop and nearly rebounded to first base.

Giving 50 cent a run for his money https://t.co/FpIYMxJxi6 — Tiffany Stratton (@tiffstrattonwwe) June 12, 2025 Expand Tweet

In fairness, tossing a baseball with accuracy is a lot harder than it looks. If fans expected celebrities to sink threes before every NBA game, we’d probably get more bricks than buckets. The pressure is high, the audience is massive, and the result is often hilarious.

Tiffany Stratton gave it a shot, laughed it off, and went back to doing what she does best — winning.