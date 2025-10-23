The New York spotlight shifted from the diamond to the hardwood Wednesday night as the Knicks hosted the Cavaliers for their season opener at Madison Square Garden. Among the packed crowd of stars were three familiar faces from the Yankees: Aaron Judge, Devin Williams, and Cam Schlittler, SI reports.

The trio was shown on the big screen sitting courtside, drawing cheers and laughs from the crowd. Judge, fresh off another standout season, has been popping up all over New York lately, from Rangers games to Knicks openers. This time, he was joined by Schlittler, the rookie pitcher who became a fan favorite after his electric postseason performance, and Williams, who ended his year strong after a rocky summer on the mound.

Aaron Judge, Devin Williams and Cam Schlittler are at the Knicks season opener at Madison Square Garden 👀🔥 pic.twitter.com/KvBSjoGzXm — MLB (@MLB) October 23, 2025 Expand Tweet

Yankees’ Trio Takes in the Garden Glow

For Schlittler, the appearance capped off a whirlwind few months. The 24-year-old flamethrower was called up from Triple-A in midseason and made his mark immediately, dominating Boston in an eight-inning shutout that sent the Yankees to the ALCS. His intensity and confidence have already made him one of the most talked-about young arms in New York.

Williams’ inclusion sparked some conversation online, with fans still divided about his role moving forward. He rebounded late in the year, earning a loud standing ovation after a crucial ALDS relief outing at Yankee Stadium. Sitting beside Judge and Schlittler, though, it was all smiles as the Yankees stars shared in the city’s sports energy.

Giants rookie running back Cam Skattebo was also spotted courtside, receiving one of the loudest ovations of the night when shown on the Jumbotron. Ed Sheeran, Ben Stiller, Jimmy Fallon, Tracy Morgan, Chris Rock, Kevin Bacon, and Knicks legend Carmelo Anthony rounded out the celebrity roll call, creating that quintessential New York blend of sports and stardom.

For Judge, a World Series berth would have been the preferred destination this week. Still, a night at MSG surrounded by teammates and the city’s biggest names wasn’t a bad consolation.