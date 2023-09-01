Claudette Dion, Céline Dion's sister, recently shed light on the continued health struggles faced by the iconic singer due to Stiff-Person syndrome.

The rare neurological disorder has taken a toll on Céline's health and forced her to put her live performances on hold for the past year. Stiff-Person syndrome is a progressive condition that affects the brain and spinal cord, resulting in mobility challenges. These symptoms can impact one specific area or the entire body, and unfortunately, there is currently no cure for the disorder.

Claudette expressed the family's frustration with the limited understanding of the illness, emphasizing that “it's an illness we know so little about,” she said in an interview with Hello! Canada.

Claudette further explained the distressing nature of her sister's spasms, noting that they are nearly impossible to control. The family remains hopeful that ongoing research will yield a remedy for this debilitating illness.

Prior to the onset of her health issues, Céline Dion had successfully completed 52 dates of her “Courage” tour, which commenced in September 2019. However, due to the pandemic and her worsening condition, she has not performed a concert since then.

Céline Dion addressed her condition in a heartfelt video message posted on Instagram in December, revealing that the spasms have greatly impacted her daily life and even hindered her ability to sing as she once did. Consequently, she had no choice but to postpone her “Courage” tour several times, with the latest postponement set for February.

Despite the immense challenges she faces, Claudette expressed admiration for her sister's resilience, stating, “She's doing everything to recover. She's a strong woman.” Fans worldwide are undoubtedly sending their love and support to the beloved singer as she battles this debilitating illness.