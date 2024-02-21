Jayson Tatum commented on becoming the next face of the NBA as superstars like LeBron James and Stephen Curry near the end of their careers.

The game of basketball has been blessed with some of the best players of all time in the 21st century. Names like LeBron James, Stephen Curry, and Kevin Durant ring out. However, Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum could be the next face of the NBA.

In 2024, the old guard of the NBA is nearing its end. Although the aforementioned stars are still performing at a high level, they're all 35 or older. As the sport continues to grow, it's obvious that a new face of the league is needed.

“I have not mapped out how many seasons I have left,” LeBron said during All-Star Weekend, via ClutchPoints. “I know it’s not many… I am a Laker. I’ve been very happy being a Laker the last 6 years, and hopefully it stays that way… I don’t know how it’s going to end, but it’s coming.”

Tatum believes he can fill that role, however, he knows he has more work to do, via Jared Weiss of The Athletic.

“I feel like it's mine to take,” Tatum said. “I do feel like, if we win a championship, it would be more distinguished and clear. But I understand I'm in that shortlist for sure.”

Jayson Tatum's path to becoming the face of the league

In order for Tatum to reach the upper echelon of the NBA, he'll need a title—especially in a championship-hungry city like Boston. Despite the five-time All-Star being just 25, the expectations surrounding him have always been high, fair or not.

This season though, it's completely reasonable to place pressure on Tatum and the Green Team. The Celtics are a league-best 43-12 overall and in first place in the Eastern Conference. During the 2022-23 campaign, Boston fell a game short of achieving a miraculous comeback from down 3-0 in the Eastern Conference Finals. The year before that, Tatum and company embarked on a great run to the NBA Finals before losing in six games to the dynastic Golden State Warriors.

“I’m a big believer in everything happens for a reason,” Tatum recently told Malika Andrews of ESPN, via ClutchPoints. “Maybe I needed to go through that for something.”

If the C's can stay healthy, their championship window will be wide open come playoff time. And, if Tatum can lead his squad to Banner No. 18, the spot to succeed James, Curry, and Durant as the face of the NBA is wide open as well.

The league is no longer dominated by Americans, yet the NBA is likely hoping for a young player from the States to shine in the postseason. Americans like Tyrese Haliburton, Donovan Mitchell, and Tyrese Maxey will compete with Tatum in the Eastern Conference, while stars like Anthony Edwards and Devin Booker will pose a threat in the West.

All of those young guns will probably be in the postseason, and some may even go head-to-head with Tatum and the Celtics. Regardless, Boston's brightest star knows that the only path to becoming the next face of the league is through the NBA Finals.