Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry is officially active for Sunday's highly anticipated matchup with the Boston Celtics. Steve Kerr had previously told reporters the four-time champion was “expected” to be available as long as he didn't suffer a health setback during pregame warmups.
“Steph Curry is expected to play today in Boston, per Kerr,” Anthony Slater of The Athletic reported on Twitter. “He will warm up and test his knee pregame but plan is for him to go.”
Curry had been listed as questionable to play on the Warriors' injury report since Saturday afternoon due to bursitis in his right knee. Andrew Wiggins had previously been ruled out due to personal reasons, while Brandin Podziemski also won't play due to right knee inflammation. Expect Moses Moody and Klay Thompson to start in place of Wiggins and Podziemski. Kristaps Porzingis won't play for the Celtics due to a left quad contusion.
Stephen Curry led the travel-weary Warriors to a strong 120-105 win in Toronto on the second leg of a road back-to-back on Friday night. Helping Golden State overcome a sleepy start, he finished with 25 points, six rebounds and six assists, also splashing seven triples in his team's eighth consecutive victory—a season-high league-wide.
The Warriors enter Sunday's action at 14-5 since resuming their season in wake of the tragic death of beloved assistant coach Dejan Milojevic, the league's second-best record over that timeframe. Boston is the only team with a superior winning percentage since then, boasting a 13-2 record in its last 15 games.