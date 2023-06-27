NBA free agency begins on Friday and the Chicago Bulls are looking to resign center Nikola Vucevic. If they fail to resign him, the Boston Celtics are the current favorites to land Nikola Vucevic in NBA free agency, via BetOnline.

The Celtics currently sit at +300 to land Nikola Vucevic amid a long list of potential suitors. All indications are that the Bulls are looking to resign him, however the Celtics would be a very intriguing fit given their recent movement.

Kristaps Porzingis was recently acquired in a three-team trade by the Celtics that saw Marcus Smart land with the Memphis Grizzlies. Pairing Vucevic with Porzingis in the front court would be quite the tandem given both can shoot the ball from deep but have fairly extensive skillsets near the rim. Not to mention, both would be third options at best, while Al Horford and Robert Williams would still be on the roster down low as well; the Celtics would suddenly become very imposing at big man.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Whether the Celtics sign Vucevic or not, they figure to be busy in NBA free agency. This next season is huge for them and essentially NBA Finals or bust, so expect them to pull the trigger on whatever they can do to add to their championship hopes in free agency.

If the Celtics don't land Vucevic and he still leaves the Bulls, the Toronto Raptors (+400) and the Golden State Warriors (+500) have the two next best lines. Both would be interesting suitors, although all signs point to Nikola Vucevic remaining with the Bulls or ending up with the Celtics in NBA free agency.