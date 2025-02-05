The Boston Celtics weren't expected to be too active at the 2025 NBA trade deadline, but they have made a small move to get some salary relief. The Celtics are trading guard Jaden Springer and a 2030 second-round pick to the Houston Rockets, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. The trade will also involve a swap of heavily protected second-round picks.

The deal cuts Boston's luxury tax bill by over $15 million, per ESPN's Bobby Marks, and it trims the roster to 13. The Celtics will have two weeks to get their roster back up to 14 players.

The Rockets are taking Springer in by using their mid-level exception. He's making about $4 million this season and will be a restricted free agent this offseason.

Springer was selected 28th overall by the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2021 NBA Draft. The guard spent two-plus season with the Sixers before a trade to the Celtics last season. In 2024-25 with Boston, the 22-year-old averaged just 1.7 points in 26 games played.

What's next for Celtics?

Don't expect too much other action from the Celtics at this trade deadline. Their main rotation that won a championship last season is pretty much set, and it's hard to see Brad Stevens tinkering with that. Boston is 36-15 in 2024-25 and seemingly getting out of its midseason doldrums, picking up a big win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday night. The Celtics are now 4.5 games back of the Cavs for the top spot in the Eastern Conference.

As noted, Boston will need to add somebody to become roster compliant. The Celtics are currently over the second apron, so they can't add anybody on the buyout market. They do have the option of converting one of their two-way players to regular NBA deal.

Will Rockets make a big move?

This Jaden Springer trade is a minor move for a Rockets team that's in position to make a big splash if they pursue one. However, all signs continue to point to Houston holding off on a blockbuster move this season and riding it out with the group in place.