The Boston Celtics will face the Orlando Magic at Amway Arena on Black Friday. We're here to share our NBA odds series, make a Celtics-Magic prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Celtics defeated the Milwaukee Bucks 119-116 in their last game. Initially, they started fast by taking a 29-17 lead after the first quarter and a 67-35 halftime lead. But they held off a furious comeback by the Bucks as they simply ran out of time. Ultimately, Jaylen Brown led the way with 26 points and eight assists but also sustained a right adductor strain and is questionable for today's game. Jayson Tatum added 23 points and 11 rebounds. Likewise, Kristaps Porzingis tallied 21 points and six rebounds. Derrick White tallied 13 points. Then, Al Horford had 11 points and eight rebounds. The Celtics shot 52.4 percent from the field, including 40.5 percent from the triples. Additionally, their defense held the Bucks to 44.6 percent shooting. The Celtics finished with five blocks but also committed 15 turnovers.

The Magic defeated the Denver Nuggets 124-119 in their recent game. At first, they trailed 62-56 at halftime. But a monster fourth quarter saw them score 42 points and eventually take the lead. Significantly, Franz Wagner had 27 points, while Paolo Banchero added 23. Cole Anthony added 20 points off the bench. Significantly, the Magic shot 54.3 percent from the field and held the Nuggets to 47.3 percent shooting. They also went 86.7 percent from the free-throw line. Moreover, the Magic also had nine steals and blocked seven shots.

The Celtics lead the all-time series 73-54. However, the Magic won the season series 3-1 last in 2022-2023. The Magic won both games at the TD Garden and split the two games at Amway Arena, winning 113-98 and losing 126-120.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Celtics-Magic Odds

Boston Celtics: -6.5 (-110)

Orlando Magic: +6.5 (-110)

Over: 222 (-110)

Under: 222 (-110)

How to Watch Celtics vs. Magic

Time: 2:40 PM ET/11:40 AM PT

TV: NBA TV, Bally Sports Florida and NBC Sports Boston

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Celtics Could Cover The Spread

The Celtics are off to a hot start once more, as they are 12-3 and hold the best record in the NBA. Therefore, they hope to remain hot and take down a team that succeeded against them last season.

Tatum is the key, as he averages 27.9 points and 9.1 rebounds per game. Furthermore, he is shooting 50.2 percent from the field. Brown is averaging 21.6 points per game. Likewise, he is shooting 46 percent from the field. Porzingis is averaging 19.6 points and 6.9 rebounds per game. Significantly, he is shooting 55.3 percent from the field. White is averaging 13.6 points per game while shooting 47.4 percent from the field. Also, Jrue Holiday is averaging 12.3 points per game in his role with his new team.

They are part of a core that is 12th in field-goal shooting percentage, including 10th from the 3-point line. Furthermore, they are ninth in free-throw shooting percentage. The Celtics are efficient on the boards, ranking third in rebounds. Additionally, they are decent at handling the ball, ranking eighth in turnovers. The Celtics also protect the rim well, ranking 10th in blocked shots.

The Celtics will cover the spread if they convert on their shooting chances. Then, they must stop Banchero and Wagner.

Why The Magic Could Cover The Spread

The Magic have had a pleasant start to their season, going 10-5. Now, they hope to keep the momentum going and beat a team they succeeded against last season while staying to their gameplan.

Banchero is their best player, with 19.4 points per game while shooting 54.5 percent from the field. Meanwhile, Wagner is averaging 19 points per game. But he is struggling to shoot, hitting only 28.8 percent of his shots. Likewise, Anthony is averaging 13.9 points per game while shooting 42.5 percent from the field. Suggs has been solid, averaging 12.6 points per game while shooting 43.1 percent from the field.

These four need to do more on offense for a team that is 22nd in field-goal shooting percentage and 28th in 3-point shooting percentage. Furthermore, they are 22nd in free-throw shooting percentage. The Magic are okay on the boards, ranking 16th in rebounds. Likewise, they struggle to handle the ball, ranking 24th in turnovers. The Magic are near-elite defenders, ranking ninth in blocked shots.

The Magic will cover the spread if they can convert on their shooting chances. Additionally, they must avoid costly turnovers.

Final Celtics-Magic Prediction & Pick

The Celtics are great. However, it is difficult to ignore the amazing work the Magic have put in. They won the season series when they were a bad team. Now, they are a good team. The Magic will cover the spread and maybe steal the win.

Final Celtics-Magic Prediction & Pick: Orlando Magic: +6.5 (-110)