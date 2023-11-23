Jaylen Brown couldn't help but have an NSFW take after connecting with the Celtics' rising weapon, Sam Hauser.

The Boston Celtics won a close game against the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night and star guard, Jaylen Brown, was hyped about one particular play. He threw an alley-oop up to Sam Hauser, who has become a bit of a rising star for Boston.

Excitement was running high for the Celtics after the big win. Once the game was over, Brown was asked about the alley-oop he tossed to Hauser late in the third quarter. Jaylen Brown delivered an NSFW response, according to Jay King of The Athletic.

“Jaylen Brown on throwing an alley-oop to Sam Hauser: “We locked eyes and I said f*** it.'”

It was a great play. The Celtics reeled in the rebound and immediately hit a fast break. Jaylen Brown tossed the ball up perfectly for Sam Hauser to slam it down. At the time of the play, it gave Boston a 94-79 lead.

The Bucks fought back and nearly stole the win away from the Celtics, as the final score was 119-116. Even so, Jaylen Brown had another big game after scoring 26 points, eight assists, and two rebounds. He's been as consistent as ever and Boston looks like a title contender early on in the season.

Meanwhile, Sam Hauser has become a hidden gem for the Celtics this year. He recorded 10 points, one assist, and two rebounds against the Bucks. However, he's averaging 9.5 points and three rebounds per game. Hauser is efficient with his minutes and it's no wonder he's gaining momentum.

The Celtics will play the Orlando Magic on Friday in what should be a fun In-Season Tournament game. Look for Jaylen Brown to continue playing well while Sam Hauser brings the heat off the bench.