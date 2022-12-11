By Gerard Samillano · 2 min read

Well, that wasn’t the performance that the Boston Celtics wanted against the Golden State Warriors. The two teams faced off this Saturday night in a rematch of last year’s Finals. Unfortunately, Jayson Tatum’s cold streak against the Dubs continued last night, as he struggled to find his groove against the defending champions.

Despite the ugly loss, Jayson Tatum isn’t too hung up about it. In fact, the Celtics star believes that the media and fans might be overreacting to their loss to the Warriors. Here’s what the All-Star forward had to say, per Kurt Helin.

“I think tonight was probably more meaningful to you guys (the media) than it was to us (Celtics),” Jayson Tatum said. “It’s one game. We want to win every game we play. It’s tough. You never want to lose. We’ve been playing well. … It’s not going to our dictate our season. It’s all about how we respond.”

After looking like a dominant team throughout most of the season, the Celtics suddenly struggled mightily against the Warriors. Tatum struggled for the entire contest, as the same issues that plagued him in the Finals came back to haunt him. A poor shooting performance and costly turnovers eventually led to Boston’s loss.

Despite the L, there’s absolutely no reason for Celtics fans to start panicking. There’s still plenty of games to be played, and plenty of time for this team to figure out the Warriors. The best thing they can do is put this behind them and focus on their next game.