For the majority of their careers, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have arguably been the most important players on the Boston Celtics. So, when it came time to extend Brown or possibly risk losing him in free agency, Boston's front office stepped up in a big way.

The C's gave Brown a five-year, $304 million deal this summer–the richest contract in NBA history. Although some were surprised by the record-breaking extension, Tatum knew what his teammate deserved, per Jeff Goodman of The Messenger.

“I was excited for Jaylen, and I wasn’t surprised,” he said. “That was a no-brainer for me because he deserves it. He had a hell of a year, the best year of his career, and he was rewarded for that. It was the right time.”

With this massive move, the Celtics firmly cemented their future with Tatum and Brown at the helm. The arrival of Kristaps Porzingis this offseason also bolstered Boston's roster with more star power, but as of now, the team belongs to the Jays.

For our discussion on who's better between Jayson Tatum and Luka Doncic, listen below:

And speaking of gigantic contracts, Tatum might be due for one as well. The 25-year-old will become an unrestricted free agent in 2026, yet before it comes to that the Celtics could potentially extend him next summer for as much as five years via a $318 million deal.

All-NBA is announced tonight. Here’s what is at stake in Boston. pic.twitter.com/Wj2OkXHXhp — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) May 10, 2023

While a huge payday certainly wouldn't hurt, Tatum has other goals to focus on during the 2023-24 season. He stated his desire to make an all-defensive team and to do something no Celtic has done since 2008: bring a championship back to Boston.

“Jaylen Brown and I talk about it all the time. We are due to get over the hump,” Tatum said. “And it’s going to be well worth it when we do.”

Tatum, Brown, and the rest of the Celtics will set out for Banner No. 18 in less than two months when they kick off their new season against the New York Knicks on Wednesday, October 25th.