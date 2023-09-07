For the majority of their careers, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have arguably been the most important players on the Boston Celtics. So, when it came time to extend Brown or possibly risk losing him in free agency, Boston's front office stepped up in a big way.

The C's gave Brown a five-year, $304 million deal this summer–the richest contract in NBA history. Although some were surprised by the record-breaking extension, Tatum knew what his teammate deserved, per Jeff Goodman of The Messenger.

“I was excited for Jaylen, and I wasn’t surprised,” he said. “That was a no-brainer for me because he deserves it. He had a hell of a year, the best year of his career, and he was rewarded for that. It was the right time.”

With this massive move, the Celtics firmly cemented their future with Tatum and Brown at the helm. The arrival of Kristaps Porzingis this offseason also bolstered Boston's roster with more star power, but as of now, the team belongs to the Jays.

For our discussion on who's better between Jayson Tatum and Luka Doncic, listen below:

And speaking of gigantic contracts, Tatum might be due for one as well. The 25-year-old will become an unrestricted free agent in 2026, yet before it comes to that the Celtics could potentially extend him next summer for as much as five years via a $318 million deal.

RECOMMENDED
Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics

Celtics’ Jayson Tatum reveals surprising personal goal, and it’s not MVP

Daniel Donabedian ·

Jayson Tatum, Celtics, Larry Bird, Bill Russell

Celtics star Jayson Tatum gets 100% real on being mentioned in the same breath as Larry Bird, Bill Russell

Daniel Donabedian ·

Celtics, Larry Bird, Red Auerbach, Red Auerbach, NBA Draft

Celtics: 10 best draft picks in franchise history, ranked

Jay Postrado ·

While a huge payday certainly wouldn't hurt, Tatum has other goals to focus on during the 2023-24 season. He stated his desire to make an all-defensive team and to do something no Celtic has done since 2008: bring a championship back to Boston.

“Jaylen Brown and I talk about it all the time. We are due to get over the hump,” Tatum said. “And it’s going to be well worth it when we do.”

Tatum, Brown, and the rest of the Celtics will set out for Banner No. 18 in less than two months when they kick off their new season against the New York Knicks on Wednesday, October 25th.