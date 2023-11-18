Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum had a hilarious reaction to the nickname that some fans in China have given him.

Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum has gotten off to a strong start to the 2023-24 NBA season. Despite the talent that Boston added around him this past offseason, Tatum's stats have hardly taken a dent so far this season, and Boston has looked like the best team in the Eastern Conference early on in the campaign, currently leading the conference with an impressive 9-3 record.

Recently, Tatum was informed that he is known to many of his fans in China as “The Cute Rabbit,” and he was asked about his thoughts on the nickname at a Celtics press conference.

“The cute rabbit?” asked Tatum, per Celtics on CLNS. “I'll take it. I think I'm kind of handsome. I appreciate it.”

Per Cameron Tabatabaie of CelticsWire, the nickname derives from the way Tatum's name is translated.

Regardless of what you want to call him, there's no denying that Jayson Tatum has looked like a man on a mission thus far in the 2023-24 NBA season. After a shocking Eastern Conference Finals exit at the hands of the eighth seeded Miami Heat in last year's playoffs, the Celtics added reinforcements in the form of Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis to help bolster the supporting cast around Tatum and versatile costar Jaylen Brown.

So far, the results have been tremendous, as the Celtics have cruised to four straight wins and first place in the conference. Of course, no one is doubting Tatum or his teammates' ability to perform in the regular season, and the team will have to wait a few months before they get a chance to really silence the critics come playoff time.