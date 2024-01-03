With the Celtics losing to the Thunder on Tuesday, Kristaps Porzingis got real on Oklahoma City's present and future.

The Boston Celtics have been tested several times early in the 2023-24 season, and Tuesday night was no different. The league-leading C’s faced the red-hot Oklahoma City Thunder on the road, falling 127-123.

Boston’s defeat snapped its six-game winning streak, while the Thunder have now notched five victories in a row. The Thunder's winning ways aren’t a fluke either, as they’ve toppled contending teams like the Minnesota Timberwolves, New York Knicks, and Denver Nuggets in that five-game span.

Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis knows it isn’t all luck either. Following the narrow loss, he had high praise for Oklahoma City, per Tim MacMahon of ESPN.

“That’s a talented young team, and I don’t believe this was some fluke game for them,” he said. “They’ve been playing really well…So a really good team to go up against and a really good experience for us.”

The Thunder improved to 23-9 overall, meaning they’re just one game behind the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference. Meanwhile, the Celtics dropped to 26-7 but remain in first place in the Eastern Conference.

Boston has had a few frustrating losses this season, yet this game wasn’t one of them. The Green Team stormed back in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Thunder 37-29. It still wasn’t enough, but Boston showed some fight down late rather than just forfeiting.

Derrick White and Jalen Williams exchanging CLUTCH buckets down the stretch 🔥 The Thunder are clinging to a 2-point lead with 15.2 seconds remaining 🍿pic.twitter.com/6rbml6rpTe — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 3, 2024

Porzingis in particular sparked the C’s, as he posted a team-high 34 points to go along with 10 rebounds. He even had a huge shot from deep with four seconds remaining. However, his toe was on the line and it was ruled a two-pointer, making the score 125-123 instead of 125-124. Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander then iced the game with two free throws, preventing any chance at an improbable comeback.

This was only the second time all season the Celtics have lost a game at full strength. Clearly, this Thunder team is a force to be reckoned with, as they have the young talent to go far in the NBA playoffs.