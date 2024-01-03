The Boston Celtics have been tested several times early in the 2023-24 season, and Tuesday night was no different. The league-leading C’s faced the red-hot Oklahoma City Thunder on the road, falling 127-123.
Boston’s defeat snapped its six-game winning streak, while the Thunder have now notched five victories in a row. The Thunder's winning ways aren’t a fluke either, as they’ve toppled contending teams like the Minnesota Timberwolves, New York Knicks, and Denver Nuggets in that five-game span.
Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis knows it isn’t all luck either. Following the narrow loss, he had high praise for Oklahoma City, per Tim MacMahon of ESPN.
“That’s a talented young team, and I don’t believe this was some fluke game for them,” he said. “They’ve been playing really well…So a really good team to go up against and a really good experience for us.”
The Thunder improved to 23-9 overall, meaning they’re just one game behind the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference. Meanwhile, the Celtics dropped to 26-7 but remain in first place in the Eastern Conference.
Boston has had a few frustrating losses this season, yet this game wasn’t one of them. The Green Team stormed back in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Thunder 37-29. It still wasn’t enough, but Boston showed some fight down late rather than just forfeiting.
Porzingis in particular sparked the C’s, as he posted a team-high 34 points to go along with 10 rebounds. He even had a huge shot from deep with four seconds remaining. However, his toe was on the line and it was ruled a two-pointer, making the score 125-123 instead of 125-124. Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander then iced the game with two free throws, preventing any chance at an improbable comeback.
This was only the second time all season the Celtics have lost a game at full strength. Clearly, this Thunder team is a force to be reckoned with, as they have the young talent to go far in the NBA playoffs.