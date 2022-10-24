As if there weren’t already thousands of people clowning the Los Angeles Lakers over their poor start and questionable roster construction, now one of LeBron James’ past rivals in Paul Pierce has joined the party.

The Boston Celtics icon took to Twitter to take a shot at LeBron’s Lakers squad – and even used the opportunity to make fun of Kendrick Perkins as well. Two truth bombs, one stone?

The LAKERS TEAM IS BUILT WORSE THAN KENDRICK PERKINS CARRY ON 😂😂 — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) October 24, 2022

It’s not exactly anything ground-breaking, but it’s hard to argue with Paul Pierce. The Lakers have performed so poorly that you just have to question how and why the team was put together in the manner that it was.

It doesn’t take an NBA front office wizard to understand that LeBron needs to be surrounded by shooters to maximize both the spacing for his threat to drive as well as his elite passing ability. Instead, the Lakers are dead last in the NBA at almost 20 percent shooting, going 25-for-118 through their first three games. James said it best, claiming they couldn’t even shoot a penny in the ocean at this point.

A single three was the difference in the game from their last loss against the Portland Trail Blazers, a game that they seemed to have in hand before letting it slip away in the closing minutes.

There’s still a ton of time for LeBron and co. to turn things around and make hecklers like Paul Pierce look foolish weeks or months from now. But with every additional loss, the hole keeps getting deeper and deeper.