It has now been over two years since Boston Celtics legend Paul Pierce got himself sacked from a job as an ESPN anchor for what many would say was not a very wise decision from his end. For some reason, the former NBA champ decided to go on IG Live while having a party that had a few strippers in attendance. By his own admission, Pierce was also smoking some marijuana during the live broadcast, which obviously did not sit well with the folks over on ESPN.

For his part, however, Pierce maintains his innocence in this whole debacle. It’s already been a couple of years since the incident, but the Celtics icon remains adamant that he didn’t do anything wrong:

“I got fired by having some entertainment,” Pierce said on a recent episode of the I am Athlete podcast (h/t ClutchPoints on Twitter). “I’m playing cards, it’s my boy’s birthday, it’s girls dancing, and we blowing some tree. What did I do wrong?”

The 10-time All-Star then went on to describe the call that he received from ESPN shortly after the incident, wherein he was asked to explain himself for his rather lascivious actions:

“There was a higher-up, it was a lady. I’m like, ‘Hello?’ She’s like, ‘Yeah, we’re doing an investigation. Could you tell us what happened?'” Pierce continued. “I’m like, ‘You didn’t see it? … I was just hanging out, playing cards. It wasn’t my house.’ I mean, it was self-explanatory. There was some girls dancing, I had some OG. … It’s legal. I didn’t do nothing illegal.”

Pierce also did hint, however, that he somewhat understands where ESPN was coming from when they decided to let him go. Pierce knows that given how ESPN is owned by Disney, the company had to adhere to certain morality standards — something that he clearly wasn’t able to live up to during that now-infamous IG Live incident.